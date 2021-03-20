Bloomberg New Economy: Chinese diplomats no longer smile

China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi visited Alaska this week charged for the bear. Sitting opposite a new set of U.S. foreign policy officials led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he sparked a 16-minute jeremiad that signaled contemptuous indifference to Complaints by the United States Regarding the Chinese Domestic Market human rights violations and international assertion in places like the South China Sea.

“The human rights challenges the United States faces run deep,” Yang said at one point, turning the tide by citing nationwide protests against the almost steady pace of American police assassinations unarmed citizens of color.

Yang is a master of what is now known as “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy, a term that alludes to the Chinese Rambo-style action film, Wolf Warrior 2. And when it comes to the United States, the Trump administration and the social upheaval of 2020 have given him a lot of ammunition.

Although the the stylized aggression of Chinese ambassadors and foreign ministry spokespersons has become a hallmark of President Xi Jinping’s administration, it predates him. We just haven’t seen it practiced in a while. In the years leading up to Xi’s rise to power in 2013, China had experienced a period of “ smile diplomacy. “

Now nobody smiling more.

Indeed, like my Bloomberg colleague Peter Martin writes, Yang can activate the spell whenever he wants.

The takeaway about Chinese diplomats, Martin explains, is that their words reflect the direction of Chinese domestic policy. Yang went into ‘wolf warrior’ mode in Alaska not to appear in front of a Chinese national audience – though his show of strength performed well at home – but to align with Xi’s uncompromising approach to the game. to the world. It is a disturbing sign for US-Chinese relations.

Martin is the author of a new book, “ Chinese Civil Army: The Creation of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy. I asked him what he thought of the Alaskan reunion in an email exchange.

Andrew Browne: The talks in Alaska got off to a bad start. Does it purify the air or further poison the atmosphere?

Peter Martin: The last. Much of the problem is that both sides want to revert to a version of the past that is long gone. Beijing wants to go back to a time when the United States moderated its political criticism of China in return for cooperation on global issues like climate change and Iran. However, from detentions in Xinjiang to the removal of term limits by Xi, China has has changed too much in the past four years to make this tenable for the United States. Conversely, the Biden administration wants to conduct diplomacy with China as if Trump’s “America first” policy does ‘had never happened – kind of like the guy who leaves his job in a rage and then shows up for work the next day like everything is fine. This irritates the Chinese leadership, and Yang was quick to point out this gap between American rhetoric and practice. I think other Chinese diplomats will likely follow his example.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Photographer: Nicolas Asfouri / AFP

Browne: The Chinese side seemed to look difficult for a domestic audience. Has this always been a feature of Chinese diplomacy?

Martin: Chinese diplomats have always focused first and foremost on their home audience – even more than their democratically elected foreign counterparts. Yang has always been particularly adept at conveying the message Beijing wants to hear. Sometimes that meant playing into the leadership goals of charming the world and winning friends. At other times – and especially under Xi – it meant acting tough and projecting confidence. Unfortunately, this often results in dialogues where both sides meet. talk one after the other.

US President Joe Biden (left) and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken participate in a virtual meeting with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue countries on March 12 at the White House. Photographer: Alex Wong / Getty Images North America

Browne: Your book delves into the history of Chinese foreign policy. Is the behavior of wolf warriors a break with tradition or does it have precedents?

Martin: China had wolf warriors as long as the [People’s Republic of China] had diplomats. Time The magazine described a speech given by a diplomat to the United Nations in 1950 as “two horrible hours of rasping vituperation”. In the 1960s, a Chinese diplomat wielded an ax in front of the Chinese mission in London. In the aftermath of the Tiananmen crackdown, Chinese diplomats also clashed with their foreign counterparts before eventually switching to a softer approach. In general, Wolf Warrior tendencies are most apparent during times of political tension in Beijing – when Chinese diplomats hope to shield themselves from accusations of political disloyalty at home by acting harshly abroad. Under Xi, we see these same impulses happening, but they are combined with a powerful sense that China’s time has come and that America’s best days are behind. It is this combination of insecurity and trust that drives wolf warrior diplomats to act like them.

