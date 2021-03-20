Prime Minister Modi will one day name India after himself: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers himself Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda and will give India his name.

Addressing a public meeting in Khejuri, Banerjee said, “What a great leader. Sometimes he thinks of himself as the poet Rabindranath Tagore … Sometimes as Vivekananda. Now he changes the name of the stadium to his own name. day he will make you forget the name of India. He will name the country after himself. “

Continuing the attack, she said: “Narendra Modi only makes big promises. I will do this, I will do that … You have been in power for six to seven years. What have you done? You have done ‘ notebandi ‘. You have destroyed the country’s economy. You have increased unemployment. You have killed migrant workers. You have created riots. “

Banerjee’s remarks come against the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi’s public meeting in Kharagpur earlier on Saturday.

After the prime minister, Banerjee then targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Center. She accused the central government of embezzlement.

“BJP says ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’. But, they haven’t even given anyone a single penny. But we give ‘kanyashree’ funds every month. BJP is getting jealous because Bengal is moving forward today ‘hui,’ she said.

“They called the others ‘tolabaaz’ (extortionist). The BJP government stole millions of crore from rupees. They are the feudal lord of ‘tolabaazi’ (extortion), ”Banerjee added.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at odds with polls in West Bengal. Senior BJP leaders have held town halls and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the Assembly of 294 member states will take place in eight phases from March 27, and the last ballot will take place on April 29. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2.