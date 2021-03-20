New lockdowns in Europe as COVID-19 cases skyrocket; Pakistan’s PM tests positive





Several European countries have instituted new lockdown restrictions, while others plan to tighten their rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases across the continent rises again.

In France, a new partial lockdown came into effect at midnight on Friday. Some 21 million people in 16 regions, including Paris, are affected by the new measures. The French government has decided to take the plunge amid fears of a third wave.

The new lockdown is less restrictive than the previous ones. People will be allowed to exercise outdoors and schools will remain open. However, non-essential businesses have been forced to close, while others, such as hairdressers, may remain open if they follow strict guidelines.

Traffic jams were reported as thousands tried to leave the French capital before the lockdown on Friday. Both traffic volume and train reservations have increased by 20%, according to the country’s transport minister.

More than 4.2 million infections have been reported in France since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With more than 91,000 deaths, the country has one of the highest death rates in Europe.

Lockdown of Poland

Poland is taking its measures one step further and embarking on a three-week nationwide lockdown on Saturday after cases jumped 44% week-to-week. Health officials attribute the recent spike to the British coronavirus variant, according to the country’s Department of Health.

“The main reason for the development of this situation and its acceleration is the British mutation of the coronavirus,” Polish Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday.

Under the country’s lockdown rules, only essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open. The country will also cancel all in-person classes and revert to online training during the lockdown.

More than 49,000 people have so far died in Poland from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Tightening of restrictions

Earlier in the week, Italy, which was the first country in Europe to impose a lockdown last year, issued new national restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

Hungary, Bulgaria and Bosnia have also tightened their restrictions in recent weeks. Other countries, including Germany, have warned of a possible return to stricter measures in the coming days.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Friday urged residents to diligently follow coronavirus safety rules, warning that vaccines would not arrive quickly enough to prevent a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New infections in Germany are increasing at a “very clearly exponential rate,” Spahn said.

With Germany scheduled for a four-day weekend in early April to mark the Easter holidays, Spahn said the country was not yet ready to relax travel and physical distance rules. In fact, he said, the Germans should be prepared to revert to tighter restrictions.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with the governors of Germany’s 16 states on Monday, when they discuss whether to re-establish the lockdown conditions.

Germany has recorded more than 2.6 million cases of coronavirus and more than 74,000 deaths.

Pakistani prime minister is positive

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan in Pakistan is self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19, a tweet from his office said.

The prime minister suffers from a “mild cough” and “mildest fever”, according to two government officials.

As NPR’s Diaa Hadid reports, news of the Prime Minister’s positive test result came just two days after receiving his first dose of the virus vaccine.

The proximity of these two events could raise concerns that will worsen vaccine reluctance in the country. Health officials tried to point out that Khan, 68, was likely infected before being vaccinated on Thursday.

Reluctance to vaccinate is a problem in Pakistan, with a poll earlier this month showing it is also high among healthcare workers.

Hours before the announcement, authorities closed restaurants in the Pakistani capital as the UK variant of the virus spreads.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish his counterpart a “speedy recovery”.

Pakistan’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at more than 13,700.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos