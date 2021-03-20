Pak High Commission funds Hefazat-e-Islam to protest Prime Minister Modi: Bangladesh Chhatra League leader









Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 20 (ANI): The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka “secretly funds” the radical Islamist organization Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh to organize protests against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Al Nahean Khan Joy.

Speaking to Twitter, Joy, chairperson of the BCL, the student wing of the ruling Awami League in Bangladesh, said the people of Bangladesh condemn the attempt by the Pakistani spy agency ISI.

“Pakistani Flag of Pakistan #SecretFunding from HC # Dhaka for @HIBofficial @Hefazot to protest Indian Flag of India and its PM @narendramodi. On @GovtofPakistan, protector of #Terrorists around the world,” Joy tweeted.

On Friday, a rally was held in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, against Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit.

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh was one of the organizers of the rally. An umbrella platform for ulemas (religious scholars), Hefazat-e-Islam was established in 2010 in Chittagong, apparently to defend Islam against the allegedly anti-Islamic policies of the Awami League, in particular a policy proposed to confer equal inheritance rights for women.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive on March 26 to celebrate Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said the visit was linked to the commemoration of three historic events – Mujib Borsho, the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh and 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Prime Minister Modi last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the Bangladesh National Day program on March 26 as a guest of honor.

In addition to holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister Modi will call on Bangladeshi President Md. Abdul Hamid. (ANI)







