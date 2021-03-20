US, China brace for war, and Australia in the crosshairs

Every year, China celebrates a victory over the United States. We know it as the Korean War, the Chinese call it the “war to resist American aggression and help Korea”.

When Mao Zedong’s People’s Volunteer Army sacked the US Eighth Army in December 1950, it inflicted what is still known today as the longest retreat in US military history.

The Battle of Ch’ongch’on has taken on even greater significance as the drumbeat sounds louder of another conflict between China and the United States.

Last year, on the 70th anniversary of China’s triumph, Xi Jinping warned the Chinese people that “the road ahead will not be easy.” He called on people to rekindle the spirit of the Korean War, to “speak to the invaders in the language they know to use war to prevent war.”

Simply: tell the Americans that China is not afraid, that it was victorious once and it will be victorious again.

We shouldn't be surprised at China's land claims or aggression, writes Stan Grant.

China, Xi said, won “with less steel and more wit.” The forces of China and North Korea, he said, “have defeated their armed rival to the teeth and shattered the myth of the invincibility of the US military.”

Korea is known as the “forgotten war”. America and its allies prefer to commemorate the victories of WWI and WWII. But in China, the Battle of Ch’ongch’on is as revered as on D-Day.

A Chinese state media opinion piece last year warned the United States that victory in Korea “is a reminder that China has never been afraid.”

War was once unthinkable

Make no mistake: we are now in a phase of preparation for war. China is becoming increasingly aggressive in tone and actions, as the United States strengthens its regional alliances.

A once unthinkable war is now unlikely but not impossible. Since the United States declared China a “strategic competitor” in 2017, the tension has intensified.

Australia's place in the world order is changing

America and China have already waged a trade war; they are waging war in cyberspace and there are red lines that could spark a full-blown confrontation.

Last year, Communist Party of China spokesperson Global Times warned the United States not to “play with fire”. The editorial warned America to stay out of China’s “core interests”.

These core interests are the disputed South China Sea islands now claimed and militarized by China and Taiwan.

President Xi pledged to reunite the island with mainland China by force if necessary.

Xi cannot back down, and the United States cannot appear weak for fear of relinquishing regional dominance. As the Chinese say: two tigers cannot live on the same mountain.

Any conflict would ‘get worse before it gets worse’

Harvard University military historian Graham Allison says any conflict “would get worse before it gets worse,” meaning it will escalate to drag Indo-Pacific countries, possibly even in the world.

The author of the book Destined for War, Allison says it could turn into nuclear war.

Australia is in the sights of this new rivalry of great powers: on the one hand the United States, our main strategic ally, and on the other our largest trading partner, China.

Gone is the idea that we don’t have to choose. Australia chose the United States. We are paying the price for a deteriorating relationship with China and our exporters are suffering.

Scott Morrison joined the inaugural Quad leaders meeting earlier this month.

Australia has updated its strategic defense outlook, increasing military spending by $ 270 billion over the next decade. It is the reflection of an increasingly hostile vision.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the moment “poorer, more dangerous and messier”.

The so-called Quad of Australia, India, Japan and the United States is stepping up cooperation to try to contain or thwart China’s ambitions and growing aggressiveness.

The Quad has been widely hailed as an example of a resurgent democratic alliance in Asia. However, questions remain, especially on India and Japan.

Questions about the quad

Tokyo has so far managed (more successfully than Australia) to manage its relationship with China, its largest trading partner, despite historic hostility and ongoing territorial disputes.

Japan has avoided the types of trade bans that China has applied to Australia. Would it risk his interests to defend Australia?

Of course, Japan is closely aligned with the United States. But there are those who have questioned America’s resolve and in recent years, especially under former Prime Minister Abe, there has been pressure for Japan to reform its pacifist constitution and strengthen its military posture. .

And what about India? It clashed with China last year along its disputed border, claiming lives on both sides. He has a long history of non-alignment. It faces a hostile nuclear-weapon neighbor Pakistan, which has close ties with China.

The foreign ministers of India, Japan, Australia and the United States, The Quad, met in October last year.

India faces far more immediate and perilous threats than Australia. Would this stay the course if tensions escalated?

And, in seeking to counter China, we apologize for the worst aspects of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modhi. An autocratic figure once barred from entering the United States and who promotes Hindu nationalism, he is accused of suppressing votes from Muslims and other minorities and restoring media freedom.

India and Japan also have their own international relations and have close ties with countries hostile to the United States.

India relied on Russia as its main supplier of arms and tacitly supported the annexation of Crimea by Vladimir Putin.

Delhi has negotiated its own trilateral deal with Moscow and Tokyo in part to allay Russia’s concerns about the Quad.

Japan has maintained strong relations with Iran, which it shares with China.

A “ realistic vision ” of the world order

The Quad is not as waterproof as its champions might like to believe.

For China, the Quad is a Cold War style block. It emerges as a 20th century solution maintaining American hegemony to a 21st century problem of incorporating and balancing growing Chinese authoritarian power. This is clearly a historic moment which, as history reminds us, if mismanaged, can end in disaster.

If Morrison’s defense strategy sounds like a speech of war, it is because it is If there is any benefit to the anxiety caused by Scott Morrison’s bleak security outlook in our region, it will save time. Read more

The emergence of great powers is disrupting the world. The British Empire was built on brutal colonization and warfare, including war with China.

US imperialism came with the annexation of territories in the Pacific and the Caribbean, claiming places like Hawaii, the Philippines, Guam, and American Samoa.

We should not be surprised at China’s territorial claims or aggression. Xi Jinping’s ruthless excesses cannot be ignored and countries like Australia are right to defend their interests.

So what to do?

Former Australian Prime Minister, Chinese diplomat and now Asia Society think-tank chief Kevin Rudd has made a case for what he calls “managed strategic competition.” Rudd calls this a “realistic view” of the world order.

He writes: “He accepts that states continue to seek security by balancing power in their favor. The trick in this case is to reduce the risk to both sides as the competition between them unfolds by jointly developing a limited number of rules of the road that will help prevent war. “

Rudd admits it’s easier said than done, given the “almost complete erosion of trust.” It echoes the sentiment of another former prime minister, Paul Keating, who in a speech in 2014 asked if it was time to build a new strategic order.

American might was no longer unchallenged, Keating argued, and China’s rise to power was undeniable. The problem, he said, was that China and America had deeply divergent views on regional power and that the negotiations had not yet started in earnest.

There remains in 2021

What we have instead are hawkish rhetoric about war, surging military power, and Cold War alliances. The Battle of Ch’ongch’on 70 years ago can be seen today as a harbinger of American decline.

What followed was the war and the retreat in Vietnam, an endless conflict in Afghanistan where the Taliban remain entrenched, the madness of the invasion of Iraq which kidnapped a brutal dictator from Saddam Hussein but left a country behind. destabilized and ravaged ripe for a terrorist insurgency like the Islamic State, crisis, deep social and political divide and upheaval and trauma of the Trump presidency.

For all of America’s economic and military might, it is a deeply damaged nation seeking to regain its former glory in a world where it meets a rival of enormous and growing strength.

China remembers the Korean War while America tries to forget it. The ghosts of past wars stir again.

Yet there is another lesson from history: America helped open up China; its markets have made China rich.

China, even in its most belligerent and belligerent, knows that a war with America would be catastrophic.

The two nations have been better as “friends” than as “enemies”.