Donald Trump Jr. says military is ‘politicized’, hits stunt on Marjorie Taylor Greene





Donald Trump Jr. on Friday slammed Guam Congressman Michael San Nicolas for a stunt where he and members of the National Guard delivered cookies to first-year MP Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday. Trump felt the guards were being used to intimidate the MP and said the military was “politicized.”

Trump also alluded to recent clashes between Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and the military, who recently exchanged remarks after the right-wing commentator complained that the military is becoming more “feminine.” Trump has said he will post another video talking about Carlson’s feud with the military.

“Guys, what’s going on with our military last week?” Trump began in his video, which appeared on Rumble and shows the former president’s son standing in front of palm trees. “It’s been politicized like we’ve never seen it before. They’re literally attacking American civilians.”

In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month, Greene called Guam a foreign country. “We think our hard-earned taxes should go to America – not to what, to China, to Russia, to the Middle East, to Guam – whatever, anywhere,” she said. in part.

Guam has been an American territory since 1899, following the Spanish-American War. Due to the MP’s error, the delegate took members of the National Guard to visit Greene, delivering him cookies and what appeared to be books in the territory. Video capturing the visit showed what appeared to be a friendly exchange between the congressman and Greene’s staff, as the congressman was not in her office at the time. “I also have my guard from Guam, who are here on deployment, they wanted to come here and say hello”, can we hear Nicolas.

Greene’s legislative director thanked the military for their service.

Guam Representative Michael FQ San Nicolas and members of the Guam National Guard visited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office after falsely labeling US territory foreign land. pic.twitter.com/81mqDK97St

– The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2021

In his Rumble clip, Trump said he was unimpressed by the stunt, expressing his belief that the congressman was attacking Greene maliciously. “Their representative, Michael San Nicolas, marches uniformed Guam National Guard members through the halls of Congress to his office to show her, teach her so she learns,” he said. .

Trump went on to call on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to take action. “Since when is it okay to use active duty military personnel to intimidate American civilians? Not to mention a sitting member of Congress,” he said. “It’s not, and it’s absolutely disgusting. How could it not be seen as a show of force to intimidate someone? How could it be considered anything? Where is the secretary to the Defense while all this is happening? “

Greene was also not impressed with the stunt. In a letter to Austin and National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson, she cited the incident as part of a “trend” where the military was being used to “intimidate civilians, harass members of Congress and their staff and attack conservative journalists. “She called the visit an” ambush. “

Today I sent the following letter to General Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau and Secretary of Defense Austin to express my concerns about the politicization of our military. pic.twitter.com/gah7E5hjUQ

– Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 16, 2021

Trump also said Guam may need to focus on Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson for mistakenly suggesting the island would tip over, including in his video a clip from the House Armed Services Committee hearing where Johnson blundered. The clip appears to be from 2010. The congressman responded to criticism in 2017 at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying he was speaking metaphorically.

That still hasn’t stopped Trump from criticizing the congressman for the statements from more than a decade ago. “If Guam wanted to teach someone a lesson, maybe he should teach Hank Johnson a lesson in geology, how the earth works and what an island is because this guy also makes military decisions. , and he doesn’t even know that the islands aren’t. They aren’t ships, ”he said.

Before concluding the clip, Trump said he would talk more about Tucker Carlson and called on Austin to “wake up the hell.”

“We cannot allow the US military and weary members of the military to be used to intimidate civilians,” he said. Even though Greene “should have known better” in terms of Guam’s status, he added, “you don’t do that in America.”

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump organization for comment.

Donald Trump Jr. said on Friday that the US military was “politicized” and criticized a coup against Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene involving National Guard troops. Here he is addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 26 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images







