Bank Sharia Indonesia vying for a place among leading Islamic banks

Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country in the world, may have been late enough to enter Islamic (Sharia) affairs compared to other countries, but the country is in an optimistic mood that it is catching up with several advantages.

The Southeast Asian country is expected to have a population of 184 million Muslim adults, over 50 percent of whom belong to the upper middle class and work mostly in the private sector.

In addition, the country’s Islamic financial services are growing at a rapid pace even as the pandemic continues. Indonesia’s Islamic banking assets in 2020 grew 10.9%, while conventional assets grew only 7.7%.

Likewise with third-party funds – Islamic banks recorded an increase of 11.56%, slightly higher than conventional banks, which recorded an increase of 11.49%.

“In terms of financing, Islamic bank recorded the strongest growth of 9.4%, far ahead of conventional bank which only grew by 0.55%. In addition, the market share of the Islamic capital market has reached 17.39% and the number of cooperatives for savings and loans and Shariah financing have reached 4,115 units ”, informed the Minister of Businesses of Sharia. ‘State Erick Thohir, simultaneously president of the Sharia Economic Community.

He said the development of Islamic economy and finance in Indonesia won him praise from the international community in 2020.

This was reflected in the Islamic Finance Development Report 2020, which ranked Indonesia second in the world, and the Global Islamic Economy Indicator 2020, which placed Indonesia fourth in the world.

To strengthen the national Sharia economy, the government on February 1 this year merged the Sharia-compliant subsidiaries of three public lenders – Bank Mandiri, Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) to form Bank Sharia Indonesia (BSI). ).

BSI is expected to be one of the largest sharia banks in Indonesia and the world, with total assets of Rp 214 trillion and base capital of Rp 20.4 trillion. should also propel the development of the halal value chain in the country. Based on the World Index, Indonesia’s ranking in Sharia Economics and Finance is in the top 10 in finance, food and fashion,

The inauguration of BSI by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was welcomed by the market, with the rise of the Composite Stock Price Index (IHSG) of the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) at the start of the news week.

Today it (the stock market) has strengthened in almost every sector, especially shares of state-owned companies in mining, banking and construction, which have been oversold and have seen back-to-back declines. Today the sentiment is the efficient operation of Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS), SWF and data. The improvement in the Indonesian manufacturing index was also the trigger for a stronger index, ”said the president.

Widodo also highlighted the performance of Indonesia’s Islamic banking sector, which has grown at a faster pace than conventional banks despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am happy to hear that the performance of the Indonesian Islamic bank continues to record stable growth and that the Islamic bank has managed to grow, even more than the conventional bank. We should be grateful, ”he remarked.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Islamic banking sector recorded an asset growth of 10.9% (year-on-year / year-on-year), higher than the conventional banking sector which recorded growth of 7%. 7%, according to the head of state.

Moreover, thanks to the third party fundraising (DPK), the Islamic banking sector was able to register a growth of 11.56%, while the conventional banks grew by 11.49%.

On the financing side, the Islamic banking sector in the country grew by around 9.42%, again much more than conventional banks which recorded growth of 0.55%.

Citing growth data, President Widodo said he was confident that Indonesia’s Islamic economic industry would continue to grow rapidly.

“I believe that Indonesia’s sharia economy will develop very quickly and contribute significantly to the well-being of our people and society,” he said.

Thohir aims to ensure that PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk (BSI) ranks among the top 10 Islamic banks in the world, as its assets now exceed Rp 240 trillion.

Thanks to this merger, Bank Syariah Indonesia has assets of over Rp 240 trillion and is expected to be among the top 10 Islamic banks in the world. Therefore, we pray for and continue to support the leadership of BSI so that we can realize the lofty ideals to create a global Sharia ecosystem, not only in Indonesia, but also around the world, ”Thohir noted during a briefing. discussion at ISEI Jakarta on March 13, 2021.

To achieve the goal, the Minister stressed the importance of strong coordination between all stakeholders, including with communities and religious groups.

In addition, strengthening the halal value chain, Islamic finance, MSMEs and the digital sector are the four key strategies of the digital economy society, he said.

“As a country with the largest Muslim population in the world, coupled with the determination to work with morals, God willing, we will be able to meet any challenges and turn opportunities into careful and sustainable growth.” , he said.

Meanwhile, BSI recently announced plans to sell Rp 500 billion of Sharia-compliant retail government bonds, or the SR014 series of retail sukuk.

“The retail sukuk SR014, issued at a coupon of 5.47%, could become an attractive investment choice for the public. They are expected to be able to meet the financial needs of clients,” BSI Director Hery Gunardi said on March 16, 2021.

The Finance and Risk Management General Directorate of the Ministry of Finance has appointed BSI as a new distribution partner for the sale of Sharia-compliant retail government bonds.

Gunardi said he hopes the new appointment will allow BSI to diversify the needs for banking products, especially client investments.

To achieve the SR014 sales target, BSI has prepared a marketing strategy that includes pre-marketing and cross-selling to existing customers whose obligations are about to mature.

In addition, BSI has also prepared online publishing campaigns including digital marketing, digital flyers or posters and other publishing media strategies for social media and other outside media.

Investing in SR014 offered by BSI will provide many benefits as the bank offers wealth management products that comply with Sharia principles, Gunardi said.

The SR014 series is quite attractive because it is a safe investment product with a government guaranteed coupon and principal, he added.

It also offers attractive returns with a competitive coupon and low tax that can be easily disbursed and it can also be traded in the secondary market, he said. As such, clients have the potential to receive capital gains, if the retail obligations exceed the original purchase price, he added.

The BSI has gained support from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), which encourages Indonesian Muslims to use the services of the new bank, as part of efforts to develop sharia banking in the country.

