“ A lot of people told me not to do it ”





Peyton Manning had a plethora of superstar teammates over the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. However, he may have played with his most famous – and controversial – teammate of all time after his retirement from football. That’s because Peyton Manning once played golf on the same team as former US President Donald Trump, despite many people telling him not to.

Peyton Manning went golfing with Donald Trump

In 2017, Peyton Manning appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and he explained how he had just played golf with former US President Donald Trump the previous month. Manning was in Washington DC to receive the Lincoln Medal from the Fords Theater, and Trump was going to be at the banquet, so he invited Manning to play.

I have to tell you, Jimmy, a lot of people told me not to do this, Manning told Jimmy Kimmel.

When Kimmel asked who told him not to do it, Manning responded jokingly, saying, “You did.

Manning then explained that he would have done it, regardless of who the president was at the time.

I heard Arnold Palmer say once, if the President of the United States ever asks you to play golf, do it; it’s a no-brainer, and it was a fantastic experience, said Manning. I rode in the procession there, and I have never felt so safe playing golf. We had 30 golf carts behind us. It was just the experience of playing with the desktop which was pretty cool for me. I think it would have been almost un-American to say no.

Manning not only played golf with the former president, but he also played on his same team. So what was it like playing golf with Donald Trump?

What was it like playing golf with former President Donald Trump? (LR) Peyton Manning and Donald Trump. | Visual China Group via Getty Images; Joe Raedle / Getty Images

During that same appearance, Kimmel asked Manning if Trump had cheated, and Manning said no; he was counting his strokes.

I think I would have (called him), Manning said. He played it honestly. He’s giving a lot of putts now; he will give you a lot of putts, but he expects those to be reciprocal.

So, since they were on the same team, did Manning and Trump win?

We won, and it was a big win, Manning said. It was a great victory. I felt the pressure. I wanted to do my job to help us win. So it worked.

At least they won. While Trump may have been the most famous teammate Peyton Manning has ever had, he was not the first superstar to play on the same team as Manning.

Peyton Manning has played with several stars on the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning went to 14 Pro Bowls, won five NFL MVP awards, and played in four Super Bowls (winning two of them) during his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and Broncos from Denver. He ultimately had all this success thanks to the star players he played with in these teams.

Along with the Colts, Peyton Manning was among some of the most prolific offenses of all time. In fact, former Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison and former Colts running back Edgerrin James are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with Manning. Reggie Wayne, who is also a future Hall of Fame member, also performed with Manning on the Colts. With the Denver Broncos, the best player Manning probably played with was Von Miller, who played in eight Pro Bowls and won the Super Bowl MVP when he, Manning and the Broncos won the Super Bowl during of the 2015 season.

So Manning – who is third all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns – almost always found ways to win by playing with the guys mentioned above. He also found a way to win with former President Donald Trump, and even later beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in golf with another famous teammate, Tiger Woods, in The Match. Apparently Peyton Manning just knows how to win.

Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference

