Taming the dragon: General Austin’s visit to India marks rebalancing initiative

If marriages are made in heaven, then strategic partnerships are destined by the overwhelming force of shared geopolitical visions and threats. The visit of the new US Secretary General of Defense, Lloyd Austin, to India from March 19 to 21, comes at a time of increased convergence of interests between Washington and New Delhi, both upset by Chinese expansionism and convinced that only coordinated pushback can tame the dragon.

Although China has been the strategic benchmark for the boom in India-U.S. Relations over the past two decades, what until recently was lacking was absolute clarity in both countries that the best way to deal with his insistence was with pressure and a power of checks and balances.

For years, Washington had been trapped in a halfway house of carrot-and-stick policies towards Beijing in the vain hope of gradually making it a responsible player in the liberal international order drafted by the United States. The Donald Trump administration concluded towards the end of his term that it was a fantasy to expect China to play by the rules because President Xi Jinpings’ dream of China was to undermine and overthrow the Western order. and replace it with a sino-centric order.

The year 2020 was a turning point for Washington to bury and say goodbye to its approach to engagement and coverage in Beijing. The unbridled ambition, totalitarian repression and territorial offensives that Xi unleashed amid the coronavirus pandemic have forged a consensus in America that treating China with children’s gloves is costly in the United States.

This simultaneous nudge from Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia and India foreshadowed an Asia dominated by China, a springboard to the dreaded scenario of the United States of a world dominated by China. President Joe Biden inherited this alarming reality and is acting on it.

The sense that China poses a fundamental challenge that cannot be managed through negotiation or problem-specific cooperation is brought up during General Austins’ confirmation hearings in the US Senate in January 2021. He said China was the threat. that was going to pace because it was going up, while Russia could only do damage because it was in decline. Austins’ colleague, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shares the same view on China as a threat to global stability. He bluntly told his Chinese counterparts during his first face-to-face meeting in Alaska that China is pursuing a more violent and unstable world in which to correct.



Biden administrations refrain from coercion and aggression from China says blinders are off. America will not pursue another ill-advised reset of its relations with China because Xi transformed China and made it impossible to bring it back to the path of moderation and compromise.

General Austin has all eyes and ears in India because a similar process of strategic clarification has matured in New Delhi. Narendra Modi’s nationalist and security government had blocked Chinese military adventurism before 2020, but the scale of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) incursions into eastern Ladakh and the brutal and premeditated attack that killed 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley did so. It is clear that Xis China was on the way to war and could not be persuaded to back down through patient reasoning and diplomatic communication alone.

The brilliant tactical Indian Special Forces counter-offensive on the Real Line of Control (LAC) in August 2020 and the subsequent Chinese withdrawal of the occupied parts from Pangong Tso confirmed to India that the use of intelligent military power and proportionate is needed to roll back the PLA marauding. Talking to the Chinese and trying to rebuild trust with them without the influence of a military backlash would get India nowhere.

It is in this context that the presence of General Austins in India is of supreme importance. In 2020, the Modi government lifted defense spending ceilings to address the emergency threat posed by the PLA’s massive offensive against the LAC. Purchases from the United States, Russia, France and Israel bolstered India’s military capabilities and showed China, which was prohibited from buying weapons from Western countries, that there was limits to the asymmetry it enjoyed. Armed and unarmed U.S. drones, patrol planes, communications and satellite technology continue to be critical elements in India’s strong deterrence posture against China at LAC and help prevent the Navy from l ‘APL to confine India in the maritime domain.

Besides weaponry, the diversionary pressure of the United States on the Chinese military in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea and South China Sea is crucial to keep the heat on Beijing and not relieve it from concentrating. all its energies on Indian land and sea. The prospect of a two-front war stretching from China’s east coast to the icy heights of the Himalayas is not rosy for Xi. If China pulls out of the sticking points within the LAC, it will be due to constant multifaceted pressure on it. Limiting the Indo-American strategic partnership will weaken New Delhis’ hand and encourage Beijing to increase its demands.

With the Biden administration also trying to get other Asian countries to join the Quad, China may gradually find it harder to divide and rule the region. A Quad Plus coalition is worth investing by India. Gen. Austins praises India’s leadership role and growing engagement with like-minded partners in the Indo-Pacific, reports that a broader rebalancing mission is underway in which Washington and New Delhi are the main culprits and are neither confused nor fearful of upsetting China.





The writer is professor and dean of the Jindal School of International Affairs.

