Imran Khan: Pakistani prime minister tests positive for Covid-19





Khan is “isolating himself at home,” the country’s health minister Faisal Sultan said on Saturday.

The 68-year-old former international cricketer received his first dose of China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. The Sinopharm vaccine is the only Covid-19 vaccine available in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s health ministry said it may take a few weeks to develop immunity to the virus after being vaccinated and urged the public not to be dissuaded from getting the vaccine based on Khan’s diagnosis.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully immunized when he contracted the virus. He only received the 1st dose and just 2 days ago, which is too early for ANY vaccine to be effective. -dose of COVID vaccines. #VaccinesWork, ”Pakistan’s health ministry tweeted on Saturday.

The South Asian nation of 220 million people has recorded 13,799 deaths and 623,135 cases during the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Cases have increased in Pakistan in recent weeks, although the pandemic has remained largely under control. Lockdown restrictions have been tightened in parts of the country in response to the rise in infections.

The vaccine rollout in Pakistan, which began on March 10 with the elderly, prompted reluctance from parts of the population and footage of Khan receiving the gunshot was released in an apparent attempt to appease the worries.

After his vaccination on Thursday, Khan called on the public to stay safe and continue to exercise caution as the country faces a third wave of coronavirus.

Khan’s spokesman Shahbaz Gill was quick to outrun the PM’s positive test result with the Sinopharm shot.

“Please do not tie it to the corona vaccine. Immunity develops a few weeks after the vaccine is given. Make sure to vaccinate your elders and loved ones. Be careful,” Gill said on Twitter.

Gill said Khan had a mild cough and fever, and prayed for a quick recovery.

Khan has held regular meetings and recently attended a security conference in the capital Islamabad, where he addressed a crowd without a mask.

Khan’s special assistant on Pakistanis overseas, Syed Zulfi Bukhari, said the prime minister was likely infected before being vaccinated on Thursday.

“Vaccines are safe and should be taken, #PMIK had its first vaccine just a day ago, before which it was already exposed. Please get yourself and your loved ones vaccinated and fight the fake news,” a Bukhari tweeted on Saturday.

CNN’s Sophia Saifi reported from Islamabad. Eliza Mackintosh has written and reported from London. Hamdi Alkhshali of CNN in Atlanta contributed to this report.

