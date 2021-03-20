Malaysia’s support for the ASEAN summit in Indonesia





Malaysian Babakan Muhyiddin Yasin, in his written statement, said it was unacceptable to interfere with guilty protesters with bullets in Myanmar. Muhyiddin said: “The military administration urgently needs to change its current method and find a more peaceful solution. Malaysia, as a member of the community of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), cannot endure the unstable condemnation of sister country Myanmar under a small minority that wants to protect its interests, ”said Muhyiddin. “We support the arsn emergency summit” Reiterating Malaysia’s support for the continuation of the crisis in Myanmar in an environment of inclusive dialogue, Muhyiddin noted that Indonesian Minister of State Joko Widodo supported the ASEAN emergency summit to view the situation in Myanmar. . Muhyiddin demanded the release of all governments, including former foreign minister and de facto head of the country, Aung San Suu ii and Minister of State Win Myint, who had been in detention since February 1. Indonesian Minister of State Joko Widodo met leaders of ASEAN countries between “summits” to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. Myanmar’da yaananlar The Burmese army seized my administration on February 1, after allegations of election fraud on November 8, 2020 and rising political tensions in the country. The military arrested numerous ruling party officials and leaders, including the country’s de facto leader and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu, and declared a situation unlikely for a year. Turkey has denied the coup, and various reactions and criticisms about the coup have come from Western countries. Protests continue Myanmars began demonstrations on February 6 to demand a return to democracy. More than 200 demonstrators lost their lives in the armed interventions of the security forces and nearly 2,000 people were arrested. While numerous protests continue across the country, trials of senior government officials held in military court continue.







