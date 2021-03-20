Threat to shut down pro-Kurdish party echoes long tradition in Turkish politics

In 1998, the Constitutional Court of Turkey shut down the Welfare Party, then the largest parliament, Chief Justice Ahmet Necdet Sezer citing “the party’s actions against the principles of the secular republic”.

The move has been condemned internationally, including by Washington, which called on its NATO ally to “strengthen democracy” and allow a wider spectrum of political participation.

Party leader Necmettin Erbakan, a mainstay of Turkish religious conservatives who had previously served as prime minister, said the shutdown would bounce off his opponents, only boosting the resolve of their supporters.

“ As a political entity, we may not be able to survive this attack on our party, but certainly as a people, as a movement, we will survive. ” – Hisyar Ozsoy, HDP

“Every time they put obstacles in our way, our support only increases,” he said. mentionned at the time.

Twenty-three years later, his protege Recep Tayyip Erdogan – once mayor of the Istanbul Welfare Party and now president – faces criticism from across the fence, as his chief prosecutor sorted out the flap asks to close the left wing. , Pro-Kurdish People’s Democracy Party (HDP).

The Welfare Party and the HDP are far from the only state-closed parties in Turkish history.

Since the founding of the republic in 1923, the country’s constitutions have always limited political pluralism to one degree or another.

Left parties, communists, those who support various minority groups and Islamist movements have all been subject to closures and bans over the past century. Just since the adoption of the 1982 constitution, nearly 20 parties have been forcibly closed.

‘Assault on our party’

The indictment brought this time against the HDP is however somewhat different: it calls not only for the closure of the party but for the banning of 687 political figures associated with it.

Hisyar Ozsoy is an HDP deputy in Diyarbakir’s central party base, and his name is one of those listed in the indictment for being banned from his political office.

He told Middle East Eye that the party’s central office was considering a number of options for the next parliamentary elections – scheduled for 2023, but likely to occur sooner – if the request to the Constitutional Court is successful.

“It can be another political party, it can be independent, using the list of an already existing party,” he said by telephone.

“These are all options, but they may even try to prevent the HDP from presenting itself as a different political party.”

Noting the repeated obstacles that have been thrown in the path of progressive political parties in Turkey in the past, he said that whatever happens, the HDP as a movement will not go away.

“HDP is not just a seat, a building, a people. We have a powerful historical tradition of various struggles in Turkey,” he said.

“They can therefore close the HDP as a political entity, but the political struggles that we represent will remain there and will have an impact on Turkish and Kurdish politics in the country.

“As a political entity, we may not be able to survive this attack on our party, but certainly as a people, as a movement, we will survive.”

A story of closures

When the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power under Abdullah Gul in 2001 (due to the fact that Erdogan was still banned from his political office), he promised that there would be an end in an era of forced party closures, not least because of his own roots in the forcibly closed Welfare Party and the lingering fear that he might be subjected to similar treatment.

Mustafa Akyol, writer and senior researcher at the Cato Institute, said he had once been optimistic about the AKP as a force to end the Turkish state’s authoritarian practices.

“In its first years in power, Erdogan’s AKP was resolutely opposed to all the illiberal and undemocratic characteristics of the ‘old Turkey’ regime,” he told MEE.

Protesters commemorating the ousting of the Socialist Party government on February 28, 1997 in 2013 with posters saying: “We have not forgotten February 28” (AFP)



“But in a mind-boggling turn, once they consolidated power, their ‘New Turkey’ began to repeat – in fact, often doubling down – all the authoritarian habits of the past.”

The forced closure of political parties in Turkey dates back to the early years of the republic.

The Communist Party of Turkey (TKP) was one of the first casualties in 1925, despite the crucial role played by the Bolsheviks in establishing the republic. Semyon Ivanovich Aralov, Soviet ambassador to Turkey, is among those displayed at the monument to the victims in Taksim Square in Istanbul.

Until the 21st century, political parties with the word “communist” in their name were effectively banned in Turkey, although many operated illegally or used alternative nicknames.

Further to the right on the political spectrum, the Liberal Republican Party was founded in August 1930 as the first attempt at multiparty democracy at the insistence of the founder of the republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, but was quickly closed in November of the same year after attracting too many opposing elements. to Ataturk’s secular-nationalist reforms.

Unlike subsequent closures, the party was shut down by its founder rather than by force, but it left the country as a one-party state under the Republican People’s Party (CHP) at the end of World War II.

Since that time, the Turkish state has repeatedly banned parties from all political backgrounds: on the one hand, the Communists for their internationalism, atheism, anti-capitalism and opposition to American influence in Turkey; on the other, the Islamists, whose desire for a government based on religion has undermined the secular foundations of the republic.

Kurdish parties closed

One of Ataturk’s founding principles for the republic was the belief that ethnic and cultural homogeneity would promote stability and peace.

As such, there have long been strict bans against political parties that promote minority rights, which are routinely shut down on charges of threatening the country’s territorial integrity.

Parties promoting the interests of the Kurds, the country’s largest ethnic minority, have been the most regularly subjected to closures, often on accusations of links with the militant group of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Without even counting the illegal or extra-parliamentary groups, the list of pro-Kurdish parties closed since the beginning of multiparty democracy is long.

In the last 30 years alone, after the first openly pro-Kurdish politicians began to be elected to parliament, the list includes the People’s Labor Party and the Freedom and Democracy Party (DEP) in 1993, the Democracy Party in 1994, the original People’s Democracy Party. in 2003 and the Democratic Society Party (DTP) in 2009.

Many of the same people were involved in each party, who were often just pieced together versions of each other. Many are also members of the HDP, which was founded in 2012 as part of an alliance between the Kurdish movement and other left-wing parties.

Layla Zana, later an HDP politician, scandalized the country in 1991 when, after taking an oath to take the oath in parliament (and despite attempts to drown her), uttered the following line: “I take this oath for the brotherhood between the Turkish people and the Kurdish people “in Kurdish, which was indeed illegal at the time.

She was subsequently deprived of her parliamentary immunity after the ban of the party of which she was then a member, the DEP, and spent many years in prison.

Zana, who was an HDP MP between 2011 and 2018, is also named among 687 politicians to be banned from office in the latest indictment.

The subsequent ban on the DTP – after the Constitutional Court said it had become the “focal point of activities against the indivisible unity of state, country and nation” – came the same year the court ended a similar investigation into the AKP, which said the party was become “a center for anti-secular activities ”but only cut its public funding, rather than banning it outright.

“The shutdown of pro-Kurdish parties with implicit links to the PKK was one of those ‘old Turkey’ habits that the AKP used to criticize,” Akyol said.

“But first, they started purging elected HDP mayors, replacing them with their own followers.

“Now they are taking the ultimate step, coming full circle in returning to ‘old Turkey’ – or its new version which they now dominate.

“Any honest political observer knows that shutting down a party that gets 10 percent of the national vote won’t do Turkey any good, but it can help strengthen the ultra-nationalist coalition Erdogan has built.”

Turkey’s “ indivisible integrity ”

The request filed Wednesday by Bekir Sahin before the Constitutional Court accuses the HDP of threatening Turkey’s “indivisible integrity” and of playing an “active role in the provision of personnel” to the PKK.

The court must now make a decision on the indictment, but few believe that it will make a decision that goes against the will of the government, although it is also possible that the final decision could. stop before a complete fence.

The EU condemned the move on Thursday.

“The closure of the second largest opposition party would violate the rights of millions of voters in Turkey,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrelland, enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, said in a statement. press release, adding that this “undermines the credibility of the Turkish authorities’ declared commitment to reform”.

In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told those who “dare to interfere in our internal affairs to respect the judicial process conducted by independent courts”.

Regardless of the end result, said Ozsoy, it was just one more incident in Turkey’s long struggle for pluralism and representation.

“[The government] I have nothing to offer the Turkish people as a positive agenda, to solve the economic crisis or other problems, ”he said.

“They cook the same dish and try to serve it to people. Whenever there is a crisis or an unstable situation in the country, they consolidate their power by attacking the HDP.

“Even if Erdogan completely annihilates the HDP, the HDP people will not vote for him in the presidential elections if Erdogan closes the HDP, he will totally lose the Kurdish vote.”