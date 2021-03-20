Biden administration gears up to expand gradual entry of migrants forced to stay in Mexico under Trump-era politics





By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) – The Biden administration is preparing to expand the gradual entry of migrants who were forced to stay in Mexico under a Trump-era policy to two additional entry points, the department said on Friday from Homeland Security to CNN.

“Starting next week, after virtually checking in and being tested for COVID-19 at assembly sites in Mexico, approved people with active cases (Migrant Protection Protocol) will be treated at the port of entry from Hidalgo, TX, “the department said in a statement, adding that treatment will also begin in Laredo, Texas afterwards.

The effort is specific to migrants who fall under the so-called policy of staying in Mexico. Three other sites already allow the entry of migrants under the program.

Under former President Donald Trump, the United States forced migrants from Central America and other parts of the world who sought asylum at the southern border to remain in Mexico until their court hearings in l immigration to the United States. More than 70,000 people have been submitted to the program. Many have waited months, if not years, in squalid conditions and under threat of extortion, sexual assault and kidnapping.

President Joe Biden ended the program, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, and started the process allowing the gradual entry of those subject to the policy. For months, officials meticulously planned the dismantling of the policy and engaged with immigrant advocacy organizations along the border that worked directly with the migrants.

The Biden administration has since estimated that around 25,000 migrants still have active cases. This group will be eligible for the first phase of the restoration. The administration began the gradual entry of migrants at three entry points – in San Diego and El Paso and Brownsville, Texas – last month.

As part of this endeavor, a tent camp in Matamoros, Mexico – where hundreds of migrants remained in deplorable conditions after being subjected to Trump-era politics – was dismantled, a porter said. DHS spoke to CNN earlier this month.

International organizations are supporting the process in Mexico. Once a person has registered virtually and has been confirmed as eligible, they are asked to approach a meeting place 24 hours before their crossing date. At the meeting place, migrants are tested for Covid-19. If someone tests positive, they will be quarantined for 10 days. People must test negative before coming to the United States.

“Physical presence at a port of entry is not the way to access this phased effort. The United States continues to strictly enforce existing immigration laws, as well as travel and border restrictions. related to COVID-19, “the department said in a statement.

