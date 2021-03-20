Joe Biden says VP Kamala Harris is ‘smarter than me’





President Joe biden told staff at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta that the vice president Kamala harris is “smarter than me” while introducing the vice president to make brief remarks. President Biden and Vice President Harris visited the CDC during their trip to Georgia on Friday, and Biden concluded his pep talk at the agency with a lengthy anecdote about meeting with the vice president of the time. Xi Jinping, the point was, when Xi asked the then veep to define America, he said yes, in a nutshell. And I think so – in a nutshell: possibilities. Biden then joked, “And I shouldn’t have done that because I wanted to give in to my vice president, who’s smarter than me.” “Well, there’s not much to add to that, Mr. President,” Harris said with a laugh. She then returned the favor by saying, “I believe this administration, with the leadership of our president, is definitely about science.” It was a small moment, but one that exemplified the respect and affection that is one of the undercover stories of the Biden / Harris administration. Many political observers thought it would be unlikely or difficult for Biden to select Harris as vice president after their controversial exchange of debates, but the decision to do so has led to a team that appears to come together and overtake the partnership modeled by President. Barack obama, and which Biden has explicitly said he would like to emulate. Another example this week missed in the wave of events is the fact that Vice President Harris, not Biden, was the first to publicly comment on the gruesome mass murders in Atlanta that targeted Asian women. and the companies in which they worked. It was a clever acknowledgment of Harris’ status as Asian-American first vice president, and a mirror image of when Vice President Biden edged out Obama in approving marriage equality. Critics have noticed the dynamic, including this week when Biden inadvertently referred to his veep as “President Harris,” and naysayers have touted that as evidence of “who’s really running things.” Watch above via the White House. Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]







