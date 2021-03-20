International pressure on Burmese generals increases





Myanmar coup opponents protested again yesterday as international pressure on the military junta to end its crackdown on democracy supporters increased, with neighbors joining Western countries in condemning lethal force . Two people were killed when soldiers opened fire overnight in the ruby ​​mining town of Mogok in the north of the country, the Myanmar Now news portal reported. That has killed 237 people since the February 1 coup, according to a count by the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. The bloodshed did not quell anger over the ouster of the elected government and the detention of its leader, Burmese State Councilor Aung Sang Suu Kyi, although some protest organizers said they had to adapt their tactics. Photo: AP We protest where there is no police or army, then when we hear them coming we quickly disperse, democracy activist Kyaw Min Htike told reporters in Dawei in the south before. he and others organize a brief rally outside the city center. I do not want to lose one of my comrades, but to protest in every way possible until our revolution wins. Dozens of protesters gathered in Mandalay, footage from the Voice of Myanmar news portal showed. A similar number in the northeastern city of Kyaukme held signs calling for outside intervention to end the violence. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned what he denounced as the continued brutal violence by the military. A firm and unified international response is urgently needed, a UN spokesperson quoted. The US House of Representatives passed a law condemning the coup, and lawmakers denounced the increasingly harsh tactics against protesters. Burmese authorities have tightened restrictions on internet services, making information increasingly difficult to verify. Myanmars neighbors have also spoken out to urge an end to the violence. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in some of the strongest comments yet from a regional leader, said he would ask Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, who is the chairman of ASEAN, to call an urgent meeting. Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be immediately stopped so that there are no more casualties, Widodo said in a virtual address. Supporting Indonesians’ call for a meeting, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was dismayed by the continued use of deadly violence against unarmed civilians. In Malaysia, and in the ASEAN community as a whole, we cannot afford to see our brother nation of Myanmar become so destabilized at the hands of a few elected officials, who seek to promote their own interests, he said. he declares.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos