In the French woods, rivals target the senator’s research into the First World War





HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) The exploits of World War I of Sgt. Alvin C. York awarded Gary Cooper an Oscar for Best Actor and Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano a diploma, book contract, and academic reaction.

Mastriano was deeply interested in York long before leading anti-mask protests last year, fighting tirelessly to overthrow the re-election of then-President Donald Trumps, and appearing outside the U.S. Capitol during the riot January 6.

His research on York earned him a doctorate in history from the University of New Brunswick and a publishing contract with the University Press of Kentucky, but critics contend his work does not stand up to scrutiny.

Crack fire, York led a small group of American soldiers behind German lines as they were largely outnumbered outside the village of Chatel-Chehery, France. More than 20 German soldiers were killed and 132 captured, and the Tennessee native gained widespread fame and the Medal of Honor.

For more than a decade, other researchers have questioned whether Mastrianos claimed to have conclusively proven exactly where York was in the Battle of October 1918. They claim that his research is fraught with errors and that a walking trail he helped build takes visitors to the wrong place.

Over the past two months, James Gregory, a history graduate student at the University of Oklahoma, has filed complaints with publisher Mastrianos and the Canadian university.

Many of his quotes are completely false and do not corroborate his claims in any way, Gregory said in a Jan. 25 email to the University Press of Kentucky, identifying footnotes apparently unrelated to the passages from the books. correspondents.

The two institutions told Gregory that they had opened preliminary examinations.

Mastriano did not respond to repeated requests for comment, including written questions, from The Associated Press.

The 57-year-old Franklin County Republican, first elected two years ago and currently considering a gubernatorial candidacy in 2022, appeared to come out of nowhere last year to become a uniting force in Pennsylvania politics.

He bragged about having spoken with Trump at least 15 times and arranged an election hearing in Gettysburg with Rudy Giuliani and a phone appearance from Trump.

He was even scheduled to speak on the steps of the US Capitol in the early afternoon of January 6 and had arranged charters for Trump’s speech. Despite calls from some colleagues in the Democratic Senate to resign, Mastriano argued that he did not break any laws on the day of the Capitol violation and had not been charged.

Before Mastriano entered the political limelight, he organized the construction of the 2 mile Sergeant York Circuit, lined with interpretive beacons and dedicated with fanfare in 2008.

But a multidisciplinary team that has conducted their own investigations of the general battlefield has concluded that the correct location is probably about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) south of the Mastrianos site.

The problem is not of the order of a few meters of difference between the two sites, said Dutch journalist Stephan van Meulebrouck. It is good research versus bad research and the inability or even unwillingness of some parties in this debate to admit this fact.

In his 2014 book Alvin York: A New Biography of the Argonne Hero, and elsewhere, Mastriano has repeatedly rejected any notion that there is a legitimate dispute over the validity of his favorite site.

Gregory became interested in the Mastrianos book as part of his own research of other Yorks team members, but struggled to verify some of Mastrianos’ references.

After an Associated Press review found other questionable footnotes, Gregory sent the Kentucky editor 35 quotes that he considers fraudulent. In early March, he filed an almost identical complaint with the University of New Brunswick.

Gregory and other researchers are also very skeptical of Mastrianos’ claim that the photo on his book jacket shows prominent German officers from York and other prisoners. The official legend of the US Army Signal Corps of 1918 says it took almost two weeks before York’s heroism.

In a 2017 email, Mastriano told an Army War College Library reference historian that he had no idea why the government photo said it was September 26, but this is simply not true.

The 59 footnote pages of the book Mastrianos cite, over 150 times, the 1928 pseudo-autobiography of Yorks. These references include minor errors such as incorrect page notations, but other errors are more important .

A section on American soldiers in training York units in Europe includes two footnotes referring to the 1928 book. But these references lead to Yorks’ memories of training in Georgia. In another location, a footnote in a section about York being offered $ 20,000 a week to join a theatrical review instead leads to a description of the hunt in York, Tennessee.

Mastriano, who was stationed in Germany with NATO, said he spent at least 100 days in the woods around Chatel-Chehery, searching the area for metal artifacts and other relics from the battle.

He found bullets and bullet casings which he said were fired by York and says these artifacts along with a period map, battle tales and other evidence led him to the place on private land.

But the other team focused on a different area during investigations in 2006 and 2009. They recovered pieces of metal engraved with the name of the York unit and materials that they said were scrapped when a large group of Germans surrendered and found the temporary graves of Americans buried near York’s Heroic Stand.

Among Mastrianos’ detractors is independent researcher and expert metal detector operator Brad Posey, who first met Mastriano when the two were living in Germany.

Posey had spent about three days helping Mastriano study the French site, but the artifacts he found and the practices he observed convinced him that the Nolans site was much more likely to be correct.

When I walked into that I honestly thought he really found the place, Posey said. After a day with him up there, I knew it wasn’t the right place.

