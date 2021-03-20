PDIP criticizes Minister of Commerce Lutfi for rice imports and asks to imitate Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – general secretaryPDI-Struggle (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto criticized the actions of Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Muhammad Lutfi who turned on the tap rice and salt imports. He regretted Lutfi’s insistence on imports despite its rejection by various parties. “The national food policy is a self-sustaining food policy. Indonesia has extraordinary dietary diversity,” Hasto said in a written statement on Saturday (3/20). Hasto also asked Lutfi to listen to the aspirations of the people who reject the policy of importing the two products. According to him, a minister must learn and hear the voice of the people, just like President Joko Widodo.

“The minister must learn from the leadership of President Jokowi who always builds dialogue, absorbs aspirations, presents objective data, then makes decisions. The minister does not live in an ivory tower because he is the bearer of duty of the ‘assistant to the president,’ he said. . Additionally, Hasto said the government would be better off increasing food production than opening the tap for rice and salt imports. He called on the government not to sacrifice farmers. In addition, imports of rice and other food products are full of interest from rent seekers. “The minister as assistant to the president, in making political decisions, must be in harmony with the president’s food policy and strive to achieve national food sovereignty and stand alongside the interests of farmers,” did he declare. Earlier, RPD vice president and PKB president Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin called on the government to stop the rice import plan. Cak Imin said the policy was clearly not on the side of the farmers. “Stop imports to make room for the price of our agricultural production to be high,” Cak Imin said. The government will import one million tonnes of rice in the near future. Besides rice, the government also plans to import 3 tonnes of salt this year. The Minister for the Coordination of the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, said that the rice import policy was carried out in order to maintain the supply and price of rice in the country. “One of the important things is the supply of rice with a stock of 1 to 1.5 million tons,” Airlangga said at the 2021 meeting of the Ministry of Commerce. (tst / off)



