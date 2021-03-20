Trump’s health policies that deserve to stay





President Joe Biden’s goal of providing health care to more Americans advanced this week with the signing of an economic stimulus package that includes subsidies for health insurance premiums and new incentives for states to expand Medicaid, as well as the potential confirmation of Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

But as the current administration strives to reverse the actions of its predecessor, it should recognize that former President Donald Trump introduced policies on medical care and drug price transparency that deserve to be preserved. . These measures could help struggling patient-consumers as the new administration pushes for the much more ambitious reforms Biden has campaigned on, which include a public health insurance option and a system that would allow Medicare to negotiate prices. medication.

To be clear, the Trump administration, in general, has put the health care of many Americans at risk: it spent four years trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act, despite the law’s undeniable successes, and when repeal proved impossible, stalled the program in countless ways. . As a result of these policies, more than 2 million people lost their health insurance in Trump’s first three years. And that’s before millions more people lose their jobs and the insurance that comes with them in the early days of the covid-19 pandemic.

But the Trump administration has tried to contain some of the most blatant prices in the healthcare industry. For example, it forced most hospitals to post lists of their standard prices for supplies, drugs, tests, and procedures. Providers had long resisted calls for such price transparency, arguing that it was a burden and that since insurers negotiated and paid much lower rates anyway, those list prices didn’t matter. .

Of course, prices are important for patients who are uninsured or who end up in an off-grid hospital in the event of illness and who are billed in full, or almost. Some patients, facing bills in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, have been sued by hospitals or forced into bankruptcy or foreclosure.

In 2019, the Trump administration proposed a rule that hospitals disclose the discounted rates they agree to accept from insurers for common medical services, as well as the prices for patients who pay in cash. To be clear, this kind of transparency doesn’t directly reduce bills, but the information can help patients shop for medical care.

These major price lists cover hundreds of pages and are difficult to decipher. Nonetheless, they give consumers a basis to fight outrageous charges in a system where knee replacement surgery can cost $ 15,000 or $ 75,000, even in the same hospital. And the requirement could simply motivate some providers to lower their prices, if only to compete with neighboring hospitals.

Last summer, hospitals said it was too difficult to comply with the new rule as they faced the pandemic. They still managed to continue appealing their legal action against the measure, which failed in December. The rule went into effect, but the penalty for non-compliance is only $ 300 per day – a pittance for hospitals – and there is no meaningful mechanism for active enforcement. Hospitals have asked the Biden administration to revise the requirement.

Trump has also used his tyrant chair to tackle drug prices, noting in his first press conference as president-elect that drugmakers “get away with murder.” His administration has ordered drugmakers to list prices in advertisements for drugs that cost more than $ 35 per month. (Some of the more commonly advertised drugs cost thousands of dollars.) Just before the order went into effect, a court blocked it.

Then last summer Trump issued a series of executive orders aimed at forcing drug prices down. In September, its health secretary, Alex Azar, certified that importing prescription drugs from Canada “poses no additional risk to the health and safety of the public” and would result in “a significant reduction in cost”. This declaration, which the former health secretaries had refused to make, formally opened the door to the importation of drugs. Millions of Americans, meanwhile, are now illegally purchasing prescription drugs overseas because they cannot afford to buy them at home.

In Congress, bills to allow the importation of prescription drugs won bipartisan support for years, but without the go-ahead from the Department of Health and Human Services, they were non-givers. Today, a number of states continue their efforts to import drugs from Canada.

Biden has said he supports legalizing the importation of drugs during his presidential campaign. Becerra, Azar’s potential successor, voted for an import bill in 2003 while he was a member of Congress.

But the drug lobby will undoubtedly prove to be a major obstacle: The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, an industry trade group, filed a federal lawsuit in November to stop initiatives to buy drugs. The industry has long argued that importing from Canada itself would risk the lives of Americans.

Finally, shortly before the election, Trump issued an executive order paving the way for a “most-favored-nation” system that would ensure that the prices of certain drugs purchased by Medicare do not exceed the lowest prices available in many countries. other developed countries. The industry responded with a furious backlash, and a court quickly ruled against the measure.

Some of these initiatives, such as hospital pricing displays, have already taken effect. But executive orders have limited power; some are stuck in court or require further government action to move forward. The Biden administration will have to decide which, if any, to pursue.

Biden’s proposals to provide better, more affordable healthcare for all Americans are far more substantial – and disruptive to the healthcare industry – than any of Trump’s efforts. But Biden may struggle to gain support for his plans in a tightly Democratic-controlled Congress. The Democratic Party has always been friendly with the healthcare industry: According to the Center for Responsive Politics, 71% of the money spent by the pharmaceutical industry in the 2020 election went to Democratic candidates. Biden raised twice as much money from hospitals and nursing homes during the 2020 presidential campaign as Trump did. The healthcare industry is already actively advertising and lobbying against any sort of public option.

The Trump administration’s attempts at market-based interventions have shed light on dark corners of the healthcare market and opened the door to some workarounds. They are not meaningful substitutes for a larger and much-needed health reform. But while Americans wait for the kind of more fundamental changes Democrats have promised, they need all the help they can get.

