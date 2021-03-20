Biden administration takes combative start with harsh rhetoric on Russia, China

President Joe Biden Didn’t miss a beat when asked this week if he believed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to be a “killer”.

“Mm-hmm,” Biden said ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, nodding slightly, “Yes.”

Some of the president’s advisers who share his assessment were further surprised by his response, which exceeded what many thought was Biden’s opening offer in the face of an increasingly contradictory counterpart.

They anticipated – and rightly so, it turns out – a disproportionate response From Moscow. The Kremlin ended up recalling its ambassador to the United States for the first time in more than 20 years. Putin responded with a dry wish for “good health” and a proposal for a live televised debate.

The White House said Biden had no regrets about calling Putin a killer. But his response set the tone for what would become a flagship week for the young administration by establishing a a surprisingly combative foreign policy, designed to reaffirm the strength and moral authority of the United States while blatantly opposing leaders who have drifted into authoritarianism.

Two days later, senior Biden officials engaged in open combat with their Chinese counterparts in the ballroom of the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, an animosity seldom seen so clearly on the world stage. U.S. officials, who already had low expectations for the meeting, expressed little surprise that the Chinese delegation entered the bear-laden meeting.

If the two episodes shared anything in common, it was the apparent desire to signal publicly to Moscow, Beijing and skeptical Americans that Biden will not be pushed, even if the result is a dramatic deterioration in relations. As the two countries seek to portray the United States as weakened – by political divisions, a botched response to the coronavirus and economic instability – Biden has used the country’s moral entrenchment as proof of its continued global standing, launching a controversial contest of values ​​even as the tone becomes more and more bitter.

Administration officials are now working to finalize a package of sanctions to punish Russia for its attempts to interfere in the US election, its role in the massive SolarWinds hack, and its placement of bounties on US troops serving in Afghanistan, which could be disclosed as soon as possible. next week, according to two administration officials.

But the sanctions against the Putin regime have hardly changed his behavior so far. So the White House has also said it expects an “invisible” response to the hack, which could signal the use of the United States’ own cyber capabilities to stage retaliation. Some officials have suggested the possibility of hacking potentially embarrassing information about the Russian leadership and leaking it.

Biden’s options for countering China are less clear, with sanctions difficult to make effective. The White House continues to explore ways to counter China’s growing technological advantages by changing U.S. industrial policy. It is also acting to counter Chinese aggression in Asia by better enlisting allies in the region.

In both cases, a more explicit focus on exposing undemocratic behavior was clear, prompting angry reactions from the other side. This week’s two episodes seemed to exemplify a willingness to break up hard with the former President Donald Trump – who largely avoided raising issues such as human rights and sought to flatter both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping – even though the non-diplomatic fight was reminiscent of some of Trump’s most chaotic outings on the World Scene.

“The bigger story here is that President Biden said we have to stand up for democracy, we are going to compete against these authoritarian countries. You have seen rounds one and two this week with the Russians and the Chinese,” said Nicholas Burns, a former U.S. ambassador and senior State Department official who is said to be one of the main contenders to become Biden’s ambassador to China. “The United States is defending itself after four years of not doing it. And I think this has been an important week in repositioning the United States.”

The destination of this repositioning from here remains an open question, and Russia and China present very different challenges. One is the former adversary of the diminished Cold War whose disruption of cyber networks has proven to be deeply destabilizing; the other is a rising power whose economy and military could overtake the United States in the decades to come.

The United States will have to cooperate to some extent with each of them; Biden has already quickly renegotiated the new nuclear START treaty with Russia and hopes to work with China on climate change.

But this week’s conflicts raise the question of how far that can extend.

China and Russia both seized perceived weaknesses in the United States as evidence the country was declining in power, including the Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol and the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. They defended their own human rights abuses by citing America’s treatment of minorities, both historic and current.

Biden, and by extension his national security team, have made improving these factors a central part of their foreign policy. And Secretary of State Antony Blinken, channeling a phrase Biden often uses, told his Chinese counterparts that “it is never a good bet to bet against America.”

How to sanction Russia

But behind the scenes, there are other ways the administration is working to counter its enemies. Biden signaled in his interview that Russia’s punishment – both for its role in the SolarWinds attack and its efforts to influence the US election – is coming soon.

“He will pay a price. We had a long conversation, him and I,” Biden said of his first conversation with Putin. “The conversation started, I said, ‘I know you and you know me. If I establish that this has happened, then be prepared.'”

Discussions about responding to the devastating SolarWinds security breach from at least nine federal agencies and dozens of private companies are still ongoing, but could take place before the end of the month, officials said.

The package will likely include sanctions and a cyber component, along with other options that show how the Biden administration views Russia’s actions more broadly, officials told CNN. In the past, options for responding to Russian cyber aggression have included using technology to expose Putin’s hidden assets or actions that would help dissidents get their message out through government censors.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration imposed a series of sanctions on Russian officials and entities in response to the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny. The measures – taken in coordination with the European Union, which also unveiled sanctions – represented the first major step against Moscow since Biden became president.

The two steps would mark a clear departure from the strategy of the Trump administration, which did not impose sanctions for the poisoning and avoided confronting Russia directly.

Difficult interview with China

The Biden administration has also sought more aggressively to call out China for its actions in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang province, which Trump has stopped doing publicly.

Those arguments were at the heart of the disagreement at the start of Thursday’s meeting in Anchorage, where Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan raised the issues and said the United States and its allies would push back against Chinese authoritarianism.

“It’s a subject they’re very, very sensitive to because they think it’s other countries meddling in their internal affairs and they’re trying to push back and basically say: who are you, the United States? , to lecture us on human rights and civil rights and so on when you have your own problems? “said Gary Locke, former US ambassador to China.

“They feel their strength, they feel their economic rebound,” Locke continued. “Their country has really come back, life is almost back to normal in China while here in the United States we are still struggling with the coronavirus and our economy is still in tatters, although it is also rebounding. China so feels a little strength. and confidence. “

At the end of the first day of talks, the Chinese had accused the US delegation of being “condescending” in its tone, while a US official said Beijing officials appeared “determined to make a big splash” and accused of violating protocol.

One official suggested that the Chinese are seeking to embarrass Americans on their own soil. The Alaska site was chosen in part because the United States wanted to hold the first high-level meeting on their own terms; an invitation to meet in Washington was seen as a step too far, making Anchorage a suitable alternative.

After the initial fight, both sides insisted the atmosphere was better behind closed doors than what the cameras caught. And Biden said on Friday he was “proud” of Blinken.

The president’s endorsement sent a strong signal to the Chinese that the tone struck at Thursday’s meeting – a strong American criticism of China’s behavior domestically in places like Xinjiang and abroad, as well as the refusal of Blinken – has the full support of the administration and that US officials speak with one voice.

With Biden, however, surprise escalations are not out of the question. Known to be out of the script, it will be his own assessments of the world stage that will dictate his administrative policy for the future.

For now, his main focus seems to be to make it clear the differences he offers to Trump, who has strained global alliances and confused the national security establishment, including when he met Putin alone and demanded the notes of his interpreter.

Describing his lengthy meetings with Xi while they were both vice-presidents on Friday, Biden made it clear he was taking a different approach.

“I met him, I guess, they tell me, 24, 25 hours alone, just me and an interpreter, and him and an interpreter,” he said. “And, by the way, I handed in all my notes.”