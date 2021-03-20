Politics
COVID-19 vaccines: Half of UK adults receive first dose as EU threatens AstraZeneca over supplies
Half of the UK’s adult population has received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Minister said on Saturday, announcing a “huge success” for the country, which has recorded the highest death toll in Europe during the pandemic. .
“I am absolutely delighted to tell you that we have now vaccinated half of all adults in the UK. It is a huge success,” said Matt Hancock in a video posted on Twitter. He thanked those involved in the vast vaccination campaign launched in early December.
“It is so important because this vaccine is our way out of this pandemic”, declared the minister, encouraging the population to be vaccinated.
The UK has administered more than 26 million first doses of the coronavirus vaccine. As of Thursday alone, 660,276 doses of the vaccine were injected.
The vaccination campaign was recently extended to people over 50 years old. Boris Johnson, 56, received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, following assurances from British and European regulators about its safety.
The Prime Minister was vaccinated at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, where he spent three days in intensive care in April 2020 with COVID-19.
The UK, where the virus has killed more than 126,000 people, uses Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccines. A third vaccine, Moderna, has been approved by the British regulator and should be available “in the coming weeks,” the Minister of Health said on Thursday.
Despite an expected drop in supply in April, Boris Johnson assured that the “road map” to gradually lift the restrictions linked to the pandemic in the coming weeks would not be affected.
The government’s goal remains to offer a first dose of coronavirus vaccine to all people over 50 by mid-April and to all adults by the end of July.
The success of the UK’s vaccination program stands in stark contrast to much of the rest of Europe.
Delays in supplies from the European Commission have been compounded by slow deployments in different countries. The recent suspension of the AstraZeneca coup by many countries for security reasons has caused a further slowdown.
The EU and the UK have quarreled over vaccine exports, with many doses of the block sent to Britain under contractual agreements.
On Saturday, the President of the European Commission once again stepped up pressure on pharmaceutical companies to speed up the delivery of their vaccines. Ursula von der Leyen said AstraZeneca in particular could face export bans to countries outside the EU if it does not quickly meet its agreed targets.
“We have the option of banning planned exports,” Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with German media group Funke. “This is a message to AstraZeneca: you are fulfilling your part of the deal with Europe before you start shipping to other countries.”
The Commission President recalled that the EU contract with AstraZeneca provides for the delivery of doses produced both on EU territory and in the UK.
“However, we have not received anything from the British, even though we are providing them,” said Ursula von der Leyen, adding that the EU had made a “formal” complaint to the pharmaceutical group. “I am unable to explain to European citizens why we export millions of doses of vaccines to countries which produce vaccines themselves and they do not send them back to us.”
AstraZeneca is expected to deliver 70 million doses of its COVID vaccine in the second quarter, far less than the 180 million promised in the contract signed with the EU. In the first quarter, the EU is expected to have received a total of around 30 million doses, against 90 million expected by the Swedish-British pharmaceutical group.
Germany’s health minister said a continuing vaccine shortage leaves Europe unable to prevent a third wave of the pandemic. It is one of many countries planning to tighten up the restraints, with much of Europe seeing an increase in infections.
Some nations have decided to impose new restrictions. Poland began a new national lockdown on Saturday, while similar measures were imposed on around a third of the population in several regions of France.
