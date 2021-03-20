Turkey withdraws from international treaty on violence against women





Turkey has pulled out of a landmark EU treaty to protect women from violence, despite increasing domestic abuse and the country’s high rate of femicide. Turkey was the first country to sign the Council of Europe agreement in 2011 and the law entered into force in 2014. No reason was given for the pullout, but officials from the ruling AK Party said last year that the government was considering pulling out amid a row over how to curb the growing violence against women. The guarantee of women’s rights is the regulation in force in our statutes, mainly our constitution. Our justice system is dynamic and robust enough to implement new regulations as needed, Zehra Zumrut Selcuk, Minister of Families, Labor and Social Policy, said on Twitter. Critics of the pact’s withdrawal have said it would put Turkey even further out of step with the values ​​of the European Union, whose country has been a candidate for membership since 2005. They argue that the agreement, and the legislation approved in its wake, must be implemented more rigorously. Violence and murders of women are on the rise in Turkey, according to rights groups. Some 38 percent of women in Turkey experience partner violence in their lifetime, compared to around 25 percent in Europe, according to data from the World Health Organization. Turkey does not keep official statistics on femicide, but 77 women have been killed since the start of 2021 and at least 409 have been killed in 2020, according to the We will stop the femicide platform. The murder of a 27-year-old woman by an ex-boyfriend sparked outrage in the country in 2020. Street protests and vigils took place after Pnar Gltekin’s remains were found in the woods of the southwestern town of Mugla last July, and hundreds of thousands of people shared the hashtags #ChallengeAccepted #stanbulSzlemesiYaatr (La Istanbul Convention saves lives) on social media. Erdogan said this month that his government will work to end violence against women. Actions taken by Ankara include tagging individuals known to use violence and creating a smartphone app for women to alert police, which has been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times. But critics say the government has not done enough to prevent femicide and domestic violence. Conservatives in Turkey claim that the Istanbul Convention undermines family structures, and some are hostile to the principle of gender equality because they see it as a promotion of homosexuality, given its principle of non-discrimination based on sexual orientation. But Turkey is not the first country to move towards abandoning the agreement. Poland’s highest court examined the pact after a cabinet member said Warsaw should abandon the treaty because the nationalist government deems it too liberal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos