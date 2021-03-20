Commitment to democracy aims to put companies on the spot before electoral lies





WASHINGTON A former federal prosecutor has launched a campaign to pressure US businesses to openly reject the fundamental claim former President Donald Trump and many in his party continue to make that the 2020 election were somehow illegitimate.

The 2020 presidential election was free and fair and produced accurate and reliable results, reads the explanation behind the commitment to democracy Glenn Kirschner hopes to put ahead of all businesses across the country in the months to come. Those who sought to undermine or refused to recognize these results share responsibility for the post-election civil unrest, which culminated in violence on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The pledge includes a statement of valuing, affirming and supporting democracy, and affirming that the election of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris was free, fair and legitimate.

The final piece asks companies not to endorse, donate, or endorse politicians, political campaigns or political action committees who promoted false conspiracy theories around the 2020 presidential elections (or who have otherwise acted in the opposite direction. representative democracy).

What we were trying to do is force companies to get their hands on it so they can’t be agnostic, Kirschner said.

Trump started lying about the election results in the wee hours of election night and continued until Jan.6, when he told a crowd of his supporters gathered near the White House to march on Capitol Hill to intimidate Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress. by overturning the election that Trump lost by 7 million votes and still giving him a second term. Three policemen were killed and 140 others were injured. Hundreds of Trump supporters who attacked police or raped the building have been arrested, and hundreds more are underway.

The Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Police intervene as Trump supporters attempt to enter the Capitol building on January 6.

Yet Trump and many high-profile Republicans have never apologized for spreading the lies about stolen elections and massive voter fraud that fueled the anger of his supporters in the first place.

On Friday night, 23 firms were featured on the Democracy Pledge website, from a photography workshop in Missoula, MT, to a law firm in Melbourne, Florida. Kirschner said he and his fellow volunteers had not yet actively contacted any companies; those who were at the site were coming to them now, he said.

He added that he doubts that many companies will outright refuse to make the pledge, but expects many to avoid responding at all. He said these names will also be listed after some time. And then they would provide that information to consumers, he said. And they can make their purchasing decisions accordingly.

A number of companies announced after January 6 that they would not donate to politicians who spread the Trump election lie or that they would suspend donations to political campaigns entirely. This sounded alarm bells in Republican committees as Trump and many of his supporters continued to push his lies and make them a litmus test for other Republicans.

The Republican National Committee did not respond to a question from HuffPost about whether it supported the group’s engagement.

Kirschner, who spent six years as an army lawyer in the Judge Advocate Generals Corps, followed by 24 years as a prosecutor in the Columbias District Attorneys Office in the United States, said he did not see support for basic democratic values ​​as accepting election results as supporters. .

As to what would constitute the dissemination of conspiracy theories: signing the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who tried to overturn the election claiming that fraud in other states would be a good qualifier, Kirschner said. A total of 18 attorneys general and 126 Republican lawmakers have supported this effort. Texas Senator Ted Cruz even volunteered to argue the case in the United States Supreme Court, which ultimately summarily dismissed it instead.

Even more GOP congressmen voted, just hours after their lives were put in danger by Trump’s violent mob, to reject the Electoral College vote count showing Biden won. But Kirschner said the vote, alone, wouldn’t put anyone on the anti-democracy list. Members of Congress had made similar arguments in previous elections, and it would be unfair to punish the 147 Republicans who did the same this time around, he added.

He said he could also understand a company wishing to add their own language in the pledge to clarify the statements to their satisfaction. We weren’t trying to be fools about it, he said. Do not make the perfect the enemy of the good.

Supporting Trump himself now, however, is another matter, Kirschner said. You cannot stand with Donald Trump and say that you are in favor of free and fair elections. If you support it, you just don’t support democracy.

