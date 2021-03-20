Global pressure on Burmese generals increases | Bendigo Advertiser





news world Opponents of Myanmar's coup have again protested as international pressure on the military junta to end its crackdown on democracy supporters intensified, with Asian neighbors joining with Western countries to condemn deadly force. A young man was shot and killed on Saturday in one of the most turbulent areas of the main city of Yangon, a resident and media reported, listing 238 dead since the February 1 coup, according to a count of the Association of Assistance for Group of Activists of Political Prisoners. The bloodshed did not quell public horror for the return of military rule and anger over the ouster of the elected government and the detention of its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. On Saturday, dozens of protesters gathered in Mandalay's second city. Several were injured when a vehicle entered them and when police fired rubber bullets, a city information portal reported. It is not known why the vehicle struck the protesters. There were small protests in other towns including Kyaukme and Hsipaw in the northeast, Hpa-an and Myawaddy in the east, Labutta in the Irrawaddy River Delta, Myeik in the south and the central town by Yay Oo, according to news portals and media images. Hundreds of people marched through the town of Monywa and burned a copy of the 2008 constitution, which was drafted under military supervision and limits the political role of civilians, the Irrawaddy news portal reported. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned what he called the continued brutal violence by the military. A "firm and unified international response" is urgently needed, his spokesperson quoted him as saying. UN rapporteur Tom Andrews has called for sanctions in response to the generals' "ruthless" attacks on the people. "The world must respond by cutting off their access to money and guns. Now," he wrote on Twitter. The US House of Representatives passed a law condemning the coup, and lawmakers denounced the increasingly harsh tactics against protesters. Western countries have repeatedly condemned the coup and the violence. Asian neighbors, who for years adhered to a code not to criticize each other for each other's internal problems, have also begun to speak out. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in some of the strongest comments yet from a regional leader, said he would ask Brunei, president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to call an urgent meeting. "Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be immediately stopped so that there are no more casualties," Jokowi said in a virtual address. Supporting Indonesia's call for a meeting, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was dismayed by the continued use of deadly violence against unarmed civilians. Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said ASEAN must act. Singapore has also spoken out against the violence and coup that sparked it, calling for Suu Kyi's release. But the military showed no sign of being influenced and defended its takeover, which derailed a slow transition to democracy in a country that had been under strict military rule since a 1962 coup. until the generals initiated democratic reforms ten years ago. The junta said an election on November 8 won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy was fraudulent and his claims were ignored by the election commission. He promised a new election but did not set a date. Suu Kyi, 75, faces charges of corruption and other crimes that could see her banned from politics and jailed if found guilty. His lawyer says the charges are trumped up. The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has campaigned for democracy in Myanmar for three decades, is being held in an unknown location.







