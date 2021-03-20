Donald Trump Jr. mocks Biden for tripping on Air Force One steps





Donald Trump Jr. mocked President Joe Biden for falling on the steps of Air Force One on Friday. Biden tripped three times and fell once while walking up the stairs to board the plane. Trump Jr. posted a video on Twitter showing his father hitting Biden with a golf ball and knocking him down. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a video on Twitter mocking President Joe Biden’s three stumbles on Friday.

The video showed former President Donald Trump taking a photo on the golf course, one of his favorite pastimes. The golf ball struck by Trump flew through the greenery and came back into another frame, hitting Biden in the head and knocking him down on the steps of Air Force One.

“It wasn’t the people of the wind,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

Biden slipped twice as he climbed the stairs on Friday. The third time he tripped and fell.

At the top of the steps, Biden, 78, looked back and waved before getting on the plane.

Biden’s age and history of foot injuries have led reporters to question his health after the three trips.

White House communications staff said Biden was unharmed and doing well.

“There is enough wind outside,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, deputy White House press secretary. “It’s very windy. I almost fell on the stairs myself. He’s 100% fine.”

Trump Jr.’s tweet was greeted by Twitter users, including some celebrities and journalists.

“Does every member of the Trump family have an angry kindergarten intellect?” a user wrote in response to their post. Another user said he reported the tweet and called it “disrespectful”.

Trump Jr.’s tweet did not violate Twitter policies, according to The Hill, who quoted a spokesperson for the social media platform.

Weeks after winning the 2020 presidential election, Biden broke his foot while playing with his dog Major.

Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s doctor, said in a statement that a CT scan “confirmed the (small) hairline fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and middle wedge bones, which are in the midfoot “.

At the time, O’Connor said that “it is expected that he will probably need a walking boot for several weeks.”

Biden, 78, is the country’s longest-serving president. During his campaign against Trump, Biden vehemently denied having any health problems. He and his campaign dismissed all health concerns and released a medical report from Biden’s doctor last year. The report says Biden is “healthy” and “vigorous.”

