The Biden Doctrine should remake foreign policy, not restore it

To be successful, he must recognize that the structure of the international system has changed since the Obama years. Today's world is melting into something akin to a bifurcated Cold War 2.0 system shaped by US-China rivalry. As Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, China is the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.

This means Biden can’t just take on his rivals in the Americas. He needs to embrace competition and cooperation, especially with China, the Americas only by his peers. The United States must counter the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative, an aggressive set of infrastructure and investment projects designed to expand China’s geopolitical and economic influence. Biden cannot allow China to rewrite the global rules. He needs to play the long game. To face China, analysis recommends that the United States harness its vast economic resources and soft power by promoting open commerce and commerce, enacting rules for digital spaces, and advancing the freedom of the seas.

Biden is expected to build an alliance of democracies to stave off the ideological threat of rising authoritarianism around the world, which allows China to expand its influence. Biden once criticized President Xi Jinping for China’s treatment of Uyghurs, repression in Hong Kong and Chinese territorial ambitions.

He also warned that the United States must counter China’s advantage in 5G technology with new investments in US technology and infrastructure and acted with the Quad Summit Nation States, which includes India, Japan and Australia in addition to the United States, to expand the distribution of vaccines to counter Use of COVID-19 vaccines in China to build its influence. Biden may take additional steps to limit China’s ability to leverage vaccine distribution to influence by funding the COVAX global vaccine regimen to help distribute vaccines to developing countries.

At the same time, Biden must work with President Xi on climate change as part of the Paris climate accords, as both China and the United States are the main emitters of greenhouse gases. The United States and China can reduce global temperatures and cooperate under the Paris climate accords, but only if Biden leans on climate envoy John Kerrys emerging relationship with his His Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua.

While China is the key player, Biden also faces a disruptive and restless Russia. Biden needs China and Russia to space diplomacy develop a legal system that benefits the three nation states and maintains the advantage of the Americas in the commercialization of outer space.

The detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who President Vladimir Putin attempted murder in 2020, is an immediate challenge for Biden as the world is looking to see if he can truly build international support. Biden must also respond to Russias 2020 SolarWinds Hack that devastated critical infrastructure in the Americas. Biden also pledged to strengthen NATO in the face of Russia's increasingly effective Hybrid War campaign.

However, Biden must negotiate with Russia to counter nuclear proliferation. While further reductions in nuclear stocks would be a major foreign policy victory for Biden, it will be difficult for his administration to do the heavy lifting given that Russia used Trump associates harm the Bidens 2020 presidential campaign.

But America has greater challenges for democracy than Russian electoral interference to face at home. Biden must face the damage done Global image of the Americas. This should make every American diplomat wonder how much credibility of the United States in the world given the number of people who believing outweighs electoral fraud complaints. In this environment, it is difficult to imagine that the United States morally condemn the attacks on democracy.

Although Biden condemned Myanmar coup, refers to democracy and free and fair elections, the violent insurgency in the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 shows how difficult it is for the United States to speak from a position of moral authority. On this front, the Bidens doctrine must be inspired by Richard Haass’s suggestion that foreign policy starts at home by fight for the right to vote of all Americans. It is only when the strength and resilience of the democracy of the Americas is affirmed that authoritarian states like China and Russia will take any condemnation of the US president seriously.

Biden cannot go back to conventional American foreign policy because the world has already changed. The old approaches will not work against pandemics, recessions and climate change. Most importantly, the American public knows that more defense spending, sanctions and going it alone are unnecessary in the face of transnational threats. Biden must develop a foreign policy for the American middle class and embrace multilateral cooperation with allies and democratic nations to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

Chris Dolan is Professor of Politics and Global Studies at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.