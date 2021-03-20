Pro-democracy protesters ready to fight “to the end” in Burma

Protesters in a street of Thaketa in Rangn, March 19, 2021 afp_tickers



Pro-democracy demonstrators demonstrated this Saturday in Burma under the banner of the “peacock fighter”, ready to resist “to the end” the bloody repression of the junta, which was condemned by Western countries but also by Asian neighbors .

About 240 civilians have died since February 1, the day of the military coup that brought the junta to power and toppled the civilian government de facto led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The balance could be more serious, as hundreds of people have been missing in recent weeks.

Despite everything, the mobilization continues.

“The pro-democracy movement prevents the junta from exercising political and administrative power”, underlines the Association for the Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Doctors, teachers, bank and railway workers are on strike, crippling part of the country’s fragile economy.

And this Saturday new events were organized, as in Mandalay (downtown).

The demonstrators, gathered behind sandbag barricades, carried a black flag, signed: “The fighting peacock”, a symbol used during the popular uprising of 1988 and later by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for democracy (LND).

“Who said you have to give up because of the guns [de la Junta]? We were born for victory, ”tweeted Ei Thinzar Maung, one of the leaders of the protest.

“We will fight to the end,” wrote another protester. “This dictatorship will fall.”

However, there are fewer demonstrators and many Burmese remain at home for fear of reprisals.

A demonstration in Thaketa, a district of the capital, would have resulted in the death of a teenager, who was said to have been shot in the head, according to an eyewitness who wished to remain anonymous.

According to a video that an AFP journalist saw, the security forces shot and insulted the demonstrators in the neighborhood.

Another person, a woman named Mar La Win, died as she left her home in Pakokku (center), reported her husband, Myint Swe, who managed to go into hiding with their three children.

The police asked him to go to the morgue to identify the body.

– Martial law –

Two of the five million inhabitants of Rangn, the economic capital, are under martial law and the situation is very tense.

Some neighborhoods were plunged into chaos, with protesters firing shells and Molotov cocktails at the army and police, firing live ammunition.

“The shootings are increasing day by day,” laments the AAPP. The army and the police “loot and destroy public and private property on a daily basis.”

Many Rangn residents have fled the city, the largest in Burma, to return to their home areas in vehicles, bicycles or motorcycle taxis.

Meanwhile, Burma is closing more and more. Internet connections are still very disrupted and only state media are now covering the crisis.

More than 2,200 people have been arrested in the past six weeks, in particular strikers, members of the Aung San Suu Kyi party and journalists.

“The killing of peaceful protesters and arbitrary arrests, including journalists, are completely unacceptable,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted on Saturday, calling for a “firm and unified international response”.

– EU sanctions –

For now, the junta has ignored the multiple international condemnations and sanctions applied by various Western powers, led by the United States and the European Union.

The EU plans to sanction eleven Burmese officials involved in the crackdown on Monday, diplomatic sources said.

The passes of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), which regularly require not to interfere in the affairs of a member state, also made their voice heard.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on the Bruni Sultanate, which chairs ASEAN this year, to hold an emergency meeting to “end the use of violence” in Burma.

Malaysia and ASEAN cannot afford to see “our sister nation destabilized at the hands of some people who seek to defend their own interests,” Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.