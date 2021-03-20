They still don’t understand! Remoaning Lib Dems vows to quash Boris’ ‘damaging’ Brexit deal | UK | News





Layla Moran told her spring conference that the party was still working to overthrow the 2016 Democratic referendum. And while claiming to act for the British people – a majority of whom voted for the leave – she said her party was “Shamelessly pro-European”.

Addressing the virtual conference, she added: “Let me be unequivocal – our leadership as a shameless pro-European party is resolute. “To be liberal is to be an internationalist at heart. “In the meantime, we must not wait for this important work to call on the government for the damage their ramshackle deal is doing to our country. “The damage done to people, businesses, our education system, our NHS and our environment with the incompetent leadership of Boris Johnson every day. READ MORE: Cornish fishermen see domestic trade surge after Brexit

“Boris Johnson promised to do Brexit. And now our challenge for him is to make your Brexit work for the British people. And if you can’t, we can show you a better way. “And to the Lib Dem members reading this who have joined the party on Brexit and who are as frustrated as I am with where the country is now: the best revenge is served at the polls, including in May.” “We – the Liberal Democrats – will strive to reverse the Tories’ damaging Brexit. We owe it to the British public and to Europe to do it. “ The MP, who is the party’s spokesperson for foreign affairs and international development, admitted to shedding tears when the country voted to leave the EU. DON’T MISS:

And although it was nearly destroyed at the polls in December 2019 when it promised to hold a second referendum on the EU, the disconnected party has not changed course. She claimed that Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal was “the only ‘free’ trade deal in history to put up new trade barriers instead of lowering them.” Even though Brexit helped the UK storm ahead of the vaccine’s awkward rollout in the EU, she still saw no benefit in leaving. Instead, she insisted it left “the country poorer and more isolated.”

Presenting her party’s goal for the future, she even claimed that Mr Johnson “could be fooled, but the British public is seeing more and more through his bluff”. She spoke as the Scottish Lib Dem leader said Nicola Sturgeon’s dream of an independent Scotland would be “like Brexit on a rocket to Mars”. Willie Rennie told his party’s spring conference today that everyone in Scotland should focus on ‘recovering’ from the coronavirus pandemic. He also criticized Ms Sturgeon’s SNP party for making a second independence referendum a “priority” for the next five years.

Speaking ahead of the MSP elections in Holyrood in May, Mr Rennie even claimed the SNP’s ambition was to hold another referendum by Christmas. He said: “Reasonable people would agree, no matter what they think about independence, that now is not the time for another referendum. “But they see in the news that the SNP wants a vote by Christmas. “In the midst of a pandemic, when thousands of people lost their lives, thousands more lost their jobs and our normal freedoms were taken away. “Now is not the time for this long, confrontational, argumentative, exhausting and devouring event.” He added: “We have already campaigned for independence. Families have been separated, friendships have been broken, business has been lost. “And we had Brexit. The scars run deep. Independence would be Brexit Mark 2 “Independence would be like Brexit on a rocket to Mars.”







