Parliamentary panel, made up of TMC, AAP deputies opposed to agricultural laws, bats for one of the 3 laws

New Delhi: A Parliament Standing The committee, made up of MPs from parties that strongly opposed the three new agricultural laws, called for the implementation of the 2020 Essentials (Amendment) Act, one of the three controversial laws in the letter and l ‘mind.

The Standing Committee on Food, chaired by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Congressman from Trinamool, has members such as AAP’s Bhagwant Mann, who even raised slogans against the laws in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its report tabled in Lok Sabha on Friday, the group recommended that the government implement the 2020 Essentials (Amendment) Law.

He said: It is necessary to create an environment based on the ease of doing business and removing fear of frequent legal checks under the Essential Products Act in order to stimulate immediate investment in the agricultural sector, increase competition and improve farmers’ incomes.

The TMC and AAP, along with other parties such as Congress, Shiv Sena, have called for the repeal of the three farm laws introduced by the Center last year.

However, shortly after the report was made public on Saturday, Congressman Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, from Koraput in Odisha, wrote to Lok Sabha President Om Birla and said he did not want to be associated. to the last recommendation of the committee.

Written to Hon’ble @loksabhaspeaker to dissociate myself from the eleventh report of the Standing Committee on Food, Consumption and Public Distribution on the subject – “Rise in prices of essential products – causes and effects” tabled in Parliament on March 19, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qsuh5KC8tt – Saptagiri Ulaka (@saptagiriulaka) March 20, 2021

In his letter, Ulaka argued that “the issue of the causes and effects of essential commodities had been addressed by the committee long before the adoption of the three agricultural ordinances and related agricultural laws”.

He said the matter was discussed by the committee for three days, on January 5 and 19 in 2019 and again on January 16, 2020. The MP alleged that the draft report on the matter was only released by e-mailed to the related section of the committee at the following address: March 17 at 7 p.m., and adopted the next day under the chairmanship of Acting Chairman Ajay Mishra Teni.

Ulaka said he was absent when the report was adopted as the meeting took place within a short 15-hour period. He urged the speaker of the lok sabha to be disassociated from a line on page 62 of the report where the committee recommended the implementation of the Essential Goods (Amendment) Act 2020 in letter and spirit .

The parliamentarian also noted that the essential goods law violates federalism and encourages hoarding and black marketing.

Ulaka further pointed out that the committee did not seek oral testimony from any farmer group or independent expert before finalizing the report. This not only misleads the nation, but also against the operating standards and conventions and the democratic spirit of the standing parliamentary committee, ”said his letter.

Thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at Delhi’s borders for months now, demanding a complete repeal of the laws.

In the report, the committee cited recommendations from senior ministers from various states including Punjab, Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to call for implementation. effective agricultural law.

He also cited the suggestions of a high-level committee for the transformation of Indian agriculture, made up of officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare and NITI Aayog.

The panel said that farmers were unable to get better prices for their produce due to lack of investment in cold stores, warehouses, processing and exporting as entrepreneurs were discouraged by the regulatory mechanisms of the old Essentials Act of 1955.

In the report, the committee also said that infrastructure construction was discouraged by the previous Essentials Law, which resulted in huge losses for farmers in the event of bumper harvests, especially of perishable foodstuffs, including a large amount. part could have been reduced with adequate processing facilities.

ThePrint reached Bandyopadhyay and Mann via SMS and calls for comment, but there was no response until this report was released.

Mann raised slogans in the presence of the Prime Minister

Mann, at a press conference in December 2020, said he raised slogans in front of PM Modi, demanding an immediate annulment of the laws.

We wanted to contact the Prime Minister and talk to him about the farmers’ demands. AAP MP Shri Sanjay Singh and I raised slogans, demanding the MSP law, the rollback of these black laws and others. We also carried posters on these demands made by farmers, Mann said.

He further claimed that there is a connection between Congress and the BJP, with the opposition party protesting only to show off. This is why the leaders of Congress present in the central room did not raise their problems, he said.

Suggested committees

In the report, the committee expects the recently enacted Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020 to become a catalyst for unlocking vast untapped resources in the agricultural sector by creating an enabling environment for increased investment in the sector. agriculture, fair and productive competition in the agricultural sector. marketing and increase farmers’ incomes.

However, the Committee noted that food products as potatoes, onions and pulses are part of the daily diet of men and that thousands of people who do not enjoy the benefits of the public distribution system (PDS) could suffer as a result of the implementation. implementation of the new law.

The committee wanted the government to continue to constantly monitor the prices of all essential products and to use corrective measures in the act when necessary.

He further called on the government to take all necessary measures to rationalize the free movement of essential products in order to guarantee affordable prices for all citizens.

(Edited by Debalina Dey)

This copy has been updated to add the position of Congressman Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka on the issue.

