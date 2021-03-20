Key Biden associates are unlikely to be eligible for relief payments





WASHINGTON (AP) At least one group in America is unlikely to receive money from President Joe Bidens for a $ 1.9 trillion economic bailout from its own top contributors.

Most senior advisers in the West Wing of Bidens have made well beyond the threshold that would qualify them for direct payments of the President’s COVID-19 relief bill, according to published White House financial disclosure forms Saturday. The disclosure period runs until 2020.

The documents paint a portrait of advisers whose wealth is eclipsed by those who surrounded President Donald Trump but who don’t quite fit Bidens’ image of middle-class Joe.

Some of Bidens ‘best advisers worked for President Barack Obamas’ administration and entered the corporate world before returning to government service. Others in the West Wing whose positions do not require Senate confirmation have had deep ties to business.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who worked for Biden when he was vice president, had been an executive at venture capital firm Revolution. He was listed as having a salary of $ 1.8 million, according to his disclosure form. The threshold for direct payments is $ 80,000 for individuals and $ 160,000 for couples.

Jen OMalley Dillon, who led the Bidens campaign before becoming its deputy chief of staff, was a co-founder of consultancy firm Precision Strategies and her financial disclosure provides insight into the business consulting work she did for the firm. The file lists clients such as General Electric, Lyft and Gates Ventures, the venture capital firm founded by billionaire Bill Gates.

OMalley Dillons Deferred compensation and severance pay for Precision are listed as greater than $ 420,000.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients was the CEO of Wall Street investment firm Cranemere and his financial disclosure shows he had a combined salary and bonus of $ 1.6 million . As a member of Facebook’s board of directors, he earned more than $ 330,000, the new report says.

Biden, long considered the poorest member of the Senate, shaped his political image by touting his working-class education in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

His West Wing team, while wealthy, does not include a plethora of super-rich who worked for Trump, including Gary Cohn and Steve Bannon, two Goldman Sachs alumni each worth tens of millions. Some members of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party have called for a ban on former lobbyists working in the White House and urged to sever ties with business.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan won $ 5,000 for speaking with J Street, a pro-Israel group, and $ 45,000 from Microsoft for serving on an advisory board. Microsoft was the victim of a major hack earlier this month that Biden discussed with leaders of India, Japan and Australia at a virtual summit this month, according to Sullivan.

Like Sullivan, Susan Rice, now head of the Domestic Policy Council, was a member of the Obama administration. She also made money on the speaking circuit, including $ 81,000 for an appearance for the Cambridge Speakers Series, and she pocketed $ 13,500 for opinion pieces to The New York Times.

Mike Donilon, Senior Advisor, was a member of the executive of MCD Strategies, a media consulting firm, prior to his role in the White House. His record shows he made over $ 4 million in revenue while running his consulting firm. Donilon cites the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Convention committee as two of his clients.

Brian Deese, head of the national economic council, was previously global head of sustainable investing at BlackRock, according to his disclosure. While at the investment firm, Deese earned more than $ 2.3 million in salary and bonuses and, according to the form, could have earned an additional $ 2.4 million from his restricted stock plan.

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

