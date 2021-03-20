Indonesia feels Myanmar’s irony, Jokowi immediately meets Sultan of Brunei Darussalam





THE SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE – Myanmar’s situation after the military coup has sparked irony and concern, especially forpeople.com / tag / Indonesia “> Indonesia. The violence perpetrated by the military against the people of Myanmar is clearly a concern and a painful toll. The death toll after the coup made the presidentpeople.com / tag / Indonesia “> Indonesia Joko Widodo orpeople.com / tag / Jokowi “> Jokowi expressed his condolences to the people of Myanmar. people.com / tag / Jokowi “> Jokowi insisted that the acts of violence against the Burmese people can be immediately ended and stopped. Also Read: Kaesang Pangarep Officially Owns 40% of Persis Solo Shares, Promises To Bring In Many Sponsors Also Read: Support Jokowi Initiative on Myanmar, SBY Praises President’s Approach: In Accordance With Indonesian Tradition



“In the name of individuals and of all peoplespeople.com / tag / Indonesia “> Indonesia, I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the victims and families of the victims of the use of violence in Myanmar.people.com / tag / Indonesia “> Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be immediately stopped so that there are no more casualties,” he said, quoted on the presidentri page. go.id. people.com / tag / Jokowi “> Jokowi also stressed that human security is absolute and must be a priority in the situation in Myanmar. On this occasion, the President also declared thatpeople.com / tag / Indonesia “> Indonesia urges the related parties so that dialogue and reconciliation can be initiated immediately to restore democracy, peace and stability in Myanmar. “I will immediately meet with the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as chairman of ASEAN to immediately hold an ASEAN summit to discuss the crisis in Myanmar,” he said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos