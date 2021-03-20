Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Eyes On Governor’s Mansion – Pasadena Star News





You may have read the complaints from people who believe they have been victims of something called the cancellation culture. Despite the self-acclaimed brilliance of their opinions, or the saving aspects of ideas they hoped to share generously with all, relatively few people cared to answer the call. These supporters are tough and have their theories as to why this happened.

Some suspect that there is an evil thought-control conspiracy targeting self-proclaimed freedom seekers. Figures such as Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, as well as famous social critics such as Donald Trump Jr. and Newt Gingrich, have all spoken out on this.

There is also a so-called cultural war being waged against some beloved artifacts of the baby boomer generation. Writing in that same diary, Jackie Gingrich Cushman raised such a question in his March 7 column, As the Children Wrestle, Dr. Seuss woke up. After detailing the consequences of such a misfortune, she shared this observation:

This year, there was no mention of Dr Seuss in President Joe Bidens’ proclamation on Reading Day Across America, and Dr Seuss Enterprises announced the same day that he would cease publishing and conceding licensed for six of his books, noting that these books portray people in hurtful and objectionable ways.

Given the need to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a resulting economy that has left millions unemployed and struggling to find the resources for essentials such as food I think neglecting to congratulate Dr. Seuss at this early stage of his administration is understandable.

As far as Dr. Seuss Enterprises is concerned, I am not convinced that there was any coordination with Joe Bidens’ non-reporting and their decision to gloss over these six unfortunate titles. In fact, according to this press release from the folks at Seuss, there are questions about when this controversial call actually took place. Unfortunately, Jackie omitted this part:

To this end, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publishing and licensing for ( these) titles.

The Seussers then list these six more obscure titles and the reasons they removed them. Yes, fanaticism is unusual.

Here is a thought. If the decision to remove those titles had been made last year, as Dr Seuss Enterprises states, then it would have happened during the administration of the desperately distraught former President Trump. Which means that even when she uses her most skillful verbal gymnastics, Jackie puts this Seuss-icide at Joe Biden’s feet is actually a banana.

So where was the Donald when this got real? To play golf? Granted, half a million people dying from COVID-19 on the Trumps Watch were bad, but where are Mr. and Mrs. Potato going?

Here is another embarrassing question.

Gavin Newsom’s recall continues, and despite a decidedly negative vote, those behind the effort now say they found enough signatures to get him on the ballot.

Recently, the Mercury News reported that Kimberly Guilfoyle, former wife of Gavin Newsom and current lobbyist Donald Trump Jr., will be returning to our Golden West to run as the Republican candidate for governor. And very soon if this recall is successful.

There are smiley photos of Guilfoyle, Donald II and a gentleman named Enrique Tarrio floating around the internet. Who is he? Tarrio is the leader of the Proud Boys, an organization deeply involved in the murderous sacking of Our Nations Capitol on January 6.

So let me ask you to call the folks at Newsom back. Is Guilfoyle why are you doing it?

Writer John Crawford lives in San Dimas.

