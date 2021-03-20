Why the Quad alliance is a turning point for Indo-Chinese relations

The Quad Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden on March 12 wraps up an extraordinary year that saw a fundamental shift in India’s response to China’s border assaults, precipitating a confrontation that was ongoing, but which many believe , could be avoided by balancing border discord with economic interests.

India’s tightrope march came to an end soon after Chinese troops occupied positions along the Line of Real Control in eastern Ladakh in May of last year, clearly violating the lines of India’s claim. The strength of the mobilization and penetration into the Lake Pangong region signaled an intention to bend the LAC permanently to adapt it to the political and strategic goals of China’s Supreme Leader Xi Jinpings.

The idea was to decisively show India its place in a scheme of things where China is an unchallenged hegemony. Xis’ motivations can be multiple. Decades ago, Mao Zedongs ‘decision to launch a border war with India was seen to have been sparked, at least in part, by growing irritation at what he saw as Jawaharlal Nehrus’ claims on the world stage as the leader of non-aligned countries. India’s decision to support demands for an international investigation into the origins of Covid in China could well have angered the Communist leaders and read as an act in need of retribution.

But apart from India’s apparent recklessness, the need to secure interests along the Karakoram Highway and its CPEC projects, as well as the realization that the acceleration of civilian and military infrastructure on the side Indian changes the chances of LAC, undermining Beijing’s ability to create unpleasant surprises. , could be the reasons why China used military maneuvers on the Tibetan plateau as a launching pad for a confrontation along the LAC.

These military actions of this type can hardly be attributed to the regional commanders had an unexpected result. Instead of the usual effort to resolve tensions through dialogue without raising temperatures further, India has responded with unprecedented countermobilization. It became evident that Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech to soldiers in Ladakh in July was not a mere optic. The savage clash in Galwan in June had exposed the risks of the strategy, but India was determined to face a militarily and economically superior adversary.

At the best of times, regardless of the regimes in place, India’s rulers have realized that ties with China are largely about the management of things. It was hoped that deeper economic engagement would reduce the risk of conflict, but the dramatic collapse of Sino-Japanese relations, despite much deeper economic ties, showed that this was a false hope. The immutable fact remained that China viewed India as a neighbor whose nascent ambitions must be curbed by the threat of border incursions and support for hostile actions by Pakistan, a proxy that serves as the first line of defense.

The annual leadership dialogues (Wuhan, Chennai) have gone out the window for now. India has sought to loosen the Sino-Pakistani pincers by boldly preparing to respond to China’s use of force by planning not to fear escalation. A decisive success in the rise to strategic heights on the southern shore of Pangong at the end of August made it clear that hostilities will not be painless and that Communist leaders should weigh their options carefully.

Clear message: Reports that Quad leaders discussed the LAC situation must be irritating to Beijing

The events may have helped India genuinely overcome the historical hesitations Modi referred to in his 2016 address to the US Congress. India’s commitment to the Quad has been clearly accelerated by the Chinese actions and the importance of the decision can be weighed by the fact that the Prime Minister has joined the summit even as Ladakh’s disengagement remains incomplete. China’s attempts to secure an Indian pledge to restore bilateral ties as the withdrawal progresses do not appear to have worked. On the contrary, Modis’ participation in the summit and the reports that Quad leaders discussed the LAC situation as well as Chinese actions in the East Pacific must be irritating to Beijing. India’s new bottom line seems pretty clear: No status quo if borders remain volatile.

The Quads’ profile as an alliance of democracies has other advantages for the Modi government. She goes against the persistent attacks she has faced from political opponents, critics and foreign commentators for democratic recidivism. Although the grounds for criticism often reflect a double weight, even overt dishonesty (attacking the new farm laws for being rushed by Parliament but refusing to recognize the perverse stubbornness of the unions that oppose them), the attacks have given rise to opponents the opportunity to generate negative discourse. The strong United States-India-Japan-Australia synergy highlights a unity of goals and shared values ​​that respect the rule of law.

Despite all the terrible warnings it has issued to India, the Chinese system recognizes and respects strong leadership, and Beijing’s mandarins are said to be aware that the calculation of bilateral relations has changed for good.

