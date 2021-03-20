PM Modi raises the bar and hits opponents in Bengal, Assam





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on political rivals Bharatiya Janata Partys (BJP) in West Bengal and Assam, accusing them of derailing development and ignoring peoples’ needs for their special interests. Addressing his second West Bengal rally in three days, Modi accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Trinamool congressman Abhishek Banerjee of corruption, adding that industries were shutting down in the state as union culture and the raj mafia flourished. Nation Continuously Moves Toward One Stop Shop [redressal] system. But in Bengal, only bhaipo [nephew] the single window works because nothing can happen without going through this window. Due to the TMC union, old industries are closed and only the udyog mafia thrives, he said at a rally in Kharagpur. He said the people of the state gave Mamata two terms as CM, but she shattered their dreams. Have I got [Mamata], people gave you 10 years, but you gave them 10 years of mismanagement and corruption. Modi also alluded to the global blackout of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram on Friday to attack current and previous state governments. Yesterday, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50 to 55 minutes … But in Bengal, development and dreams have been on the decline for 50 to 55 years. First it was Congress, then the left, and now the TMC, which blocked the development of states, he said. Urging voters to give the BJP an opportunity in the eight-phase election that begins on March 27, Modi said: Give us five years. Bless us just once. Give us the opportunity to serve you. We will make up for everything that has gone wrong in 70 years. We will take Bengal on a new development path. The states in power over TMC quickly refuted Modis’ accusations, with Abhishek saying development had taken precedence over the states ruled by the BJP. Since the Prime Minister is talking about development under a two-engine government, he should explain the progress made in Uttar Pradesh. We only saw underage girls gang-raped and murdered youth there, the 33-year-old said at a rally in Daspur. In Assam, which votes in three phases between March 27 and April 6, Modi accused Congress of openly supporting forces he said wanted to complete Assam’s tea identity and destroy the tea industry. tea. Chabua itself has Cha (tea) in it and who better than a chaiwala [tea seller] can understand the pain of the people of the tea garden? The people who make toolkits, insulted Assam, are the partners of Congress. [The Party] Still have the audacity to ask for votes in Assam ?, he said. Her remark was an apparent reference to a toolkit, an online document meant to help amplify the ongoing farmer protest, shared by young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on her social media platforms in February. Targeting the Congress-All India United Democratic Front alliance, the Prime Minister said: Once the biggest party in the country, Congress is now getting smaller and smaller because it doesn’t respect talented people … It is a pity that Congress has associated itself with a party which is a great threat to the heritage and culture of Assam. Congresswoman Supriya Shrinath responded by saying: [BJP] ally with Mehbooba Muftis PDP [Peoples Democratic Party] in Jammu and Kashmir, wasn’t that ungodly? In Assam, BJP ally AJP gave tickets to former AIUDF leaders but only our alliance is ungodly. It shows how frustrated they are, she said.

