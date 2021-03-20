Turkey and Pakistan strengthen defense ties: Western and Indian rant on nuclear proliferation – OpEd

The 15the Turkey-Pakistan High Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG) meeting was held in Ankara, Turkey from 22-23rd December 2020. The group is seen as the largest institutional setup between the two countries, which has a mandate to develop policies and action plans to strengthen the defense ties between the two countries. The key areas of military cooperation that were discussed during the meeting are of considerable importance given the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries. These include mutual cooperation in; military training, education, counterterrorism and common production and procurement prospects in the defense industry.

The two countries have openly supported each other on issues related to the regional security environment prevailing in the Middle East, South Asia and Afghanistan. On the other hand, there has been widespread innuendo and hype in Western countries and India that Turkey and Pakistan are cooperating together in the field of nuclear weapons. Specifically, Pakistan has been accused of sharing nuclear and missile technologies with Turkey.

The West and India are both involved in spreading information that popular Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is desperate for nuclear capability. Based on such momentum, analysts around the world would remain very curious about the question. Particularly, given how the West and India have propagated it in much of the nuclear weapons capacity-sharing scenario. The recent meeting nonetheless created considerable hype in the Western and Indian media. India disseminates propaganda in the context of the proliferation of nuclear weapons and missile technologies. In this regard, India alleged that Pakistan had agreed to provide support and the recent meeting was online to discuss technical aspects of nuclear technology transfer. It was all based on innuendos rather than hard evidence. Although the Pakistani delegation visited various Turkish defense companies and met with officials to discuss the prospects for defense cooperation, this does not mean that the visit was aimed at discussing the transfer of nuclear cooperation.

If we go back to history, to the 1970s and 1980s, when Pakistan had no choice but to develop a nuclear capability in the face of India’s existential security threats. This quest has been called the Islamic Bomb by the West and India. The reasoning behind all this rhetoric was that the nuclear capability that must be acquired by Pakistan (an Islamic country) would ultimately be the weapon of the entire Islamic world as a common asset. The propaganda has gone to the extent that Pakistan’s nuclear capability has been branded as a nuclear sword that would be used to wage jihad against the West and India.

This whole conspiracy theory has been further reinforced under the pretexts of nuclear proliferation, globalization and the resurgence of Islam. Such conspiracies were more inclined to create a frightening idea that would be applied to the nuclear policies of any Muslim state. In this regard, Pakistan’s nuclear capability which is in principle purely defensive has been generalized as a high profile phenomenon that would encompass the entire Muslim world between the South Asian region, the Middle East and North Africa. Since then, the term has ironically been used to create fear in the world by linking Islamic states, militant groups, and all proliferation networks around the world into a single framework.

On a related note, given that many terms have already been linked to the Islamic world, this specific term of Islamic bomb of Indo-Western origin in the form of Turkey-Pakistan nuclear cooperation is more concerned with the phobia of the Islam that has spread all over the world. than to deliberate on how and why nuclear technology has spread. Representing the same aggressive and jingoistic approach, India and the West are both involved in anti-Islamic postures. In fact, their recent attempt to build an international narrative against Pakistan and Turkey, there doesn’t seem to be anything new at all.

Inspired by such notions and in a typical way, the recent meeting of senior military officials from Turkey and Pakistan and Turkey is hinted at as nuclear weapons cooperation. No evidence would support this baseless claim. How is it that a formal meeting between the delegates of the two countries proves a nuclear collaboration between them? At the same time, it was reported that the meeting also included a discussion on cooperation in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In order to take advantage of their strengthened strategic ties, the two countries have the right to cooperate in the field of emerging defense technologies such as drones. It has nothing to do with the transfer of nuclear technology between the two countries. Tying it all to this proliferation of nuclear weapons would not justify Western and Indian propaganda. Western and Indian thinkers have just wasted a little time blaming Pakistan for sharing its nuclear capabilities with Turkey. Furthermore, it appears to be in line with the serious Western and Indian agenda to sabotage the ever growing and improved strategic relations of the two countries.

It also supports the discriminatory approach of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime which has given India a free hand in nuclear trade. The point is, the NSG was formed in response to the so-called 1974 Indian Peaceful Nuclear Explosion which paved the way for the nuclearization of the South Asian region thereafter. Pakistan has since been accused of nuclear proliferation, and recent allegations that Turkey has helped develop its nuclear weapons are nothing new to Pakistan. Nonetheless, India remains the largest nuclear weapons proliferator in the region, while Pakistan’s nuclear capability is purely in response to Indian threats.

Therefore, it is quite evident that the West and India are quite uncomfortable with Turkey’s and Pakistan’s strengthened strategic ties. Since the two countries are Islamic, being in an indestructible bond, they have cooperated with each other on matters of mutual interest over the years. The West and India have found nothing, unfortunately they intend to blame the two countries for the proliferation of nuclear weapons. This is even more evident from deliberations in the West and India such as; if Turkey does not get nuclear weapons from Pakistan, at least it could learn from Pakistan how to acquire nuclear weapons. By such deliberations, it seems quite understandable that the West and India are desperate to accuse Turkey and Pakistan of nuclear proliferation at all costs. In this regard, both countries must remain vigilant in the face of widespread propaganda in the West and Indiana.

* The author is currently working as a research associate at the Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) in Islamabad, Pakistan. He tweets @ HarisMalik00