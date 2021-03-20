Trump calls Supreme Court ‘without courage’ while refusing to admit he lost





Former President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized the United States Supreme Court while expressing grievances over a New York Times’ precise characterization of the November 3, 2020 election.

Trump did not directly quote or cite the report itself, but it appears to be the one that begins: “Donald Trump is no longer center stage.”

The report goes on to emphasize the thesis that “many conservative activists” believe that “the best way to raise funds and keep voters engaged is to [Trump’s] the biggest fabrication ”about the 2020 election“ their top priority ”.

This “fabrication”, of course, is that widespread electoral fraud drove Joe Biden to the White House.

Learn more about the Times report:

Over the past few weeks, many of the largest and best-organized groups fueling the GOP’s vast voter turnout efforts have directed their resources to a campaign to restrict when and how people can vote, by putting focus on emergency policies adopted by states last year. to facilitate voting during a pandemic. The groups believe this might be their best way to resume a power purchase in Washington.

[ . . . ]

For now, many conservative groups are choosing to side with the former president, even at the risk of fueling corrosive lies about the prevalence of voter fraud.

Understandably, Trump disagreed with the insinuation that he had lost fair and square to Biden nearly five months ago. In doing so, he played squarely into the fundraising strategy that The Times has sought to characterize as problematic for those who are serious about debating broader conservative political ideals and outright alienating the country’s changing demographics. (TheTimes article questioned widely whether attacks on voting reforms would simply turn voters away from the Republican Party.)

“Sadly, the election was rigged, and without even going into the details, of which there are many, totally game-changing,” the statement read awkwardly from Trump.

He went on to reject the legal concept that is the hallmark of modern governance: delegation. State legislatures regularly allow executive officials to deal with the nuances and intricacies of government. Election procedures are no different. Legislatures set overall goals and describe how they want things to be done; the appointed officials take care of the details. In many states, electoral matters are handled by state secretaries.

Trump doesn’t like this and has used the concept to once again claim that the election was, in his opinion, rigged.

“The Democrats were unable to get the Republican legislatures in the Swing States to approve many of the voting changes that took place prior to the election, which is mandated by the United States Constitution,” he said. . “For that reason alone, we had an illegitimate election.”

He then took aim at the Supreme Court, which on March 8 abandoned the latest attempts by Trump and his supporters to sue the 45th president for a second term.

“The Supreme Court and other courts were afraid to rule, they were ‘without courage’ and will go down in history as such,” said the ex-president. “It’s no wonder why so much money is being raised on this issue, and law-abiding people have every right to do it!”

The declaration thus concluded with an explicit call to resuscitate grievances surrounding the November 2020 elections and to channel any residual anger into political donations.

Vice President Mike Pence earlier wrote his own complaints about the constitutional process for electing a president. These complaints contained questionable claims about how the constitution actually worked.

Attorney Jenna Ellis, who previously worked for Trump, touted the statement while leading her Twitter audience to her latest ventures.

President Trump is 100% right. ⬇️ https://t.co/4PdV4TpAAd pic.twitter.com/h1Tuq2h0ET

Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 20, 2021

[Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images]

Do you have any advice we should know? [email protected]







