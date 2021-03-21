Donald Trump’s Niece Mary Targets Ivanka “Amid Political Rumors – No Skills” | World | News





Speculation abounds over the likelihood of a quick return to politics for Trump’s lineage, with many predicting a 2022 Senate election by Ivanka and a 2024 presidential candidacy from Donald. The tone of the conversation has changed in recent weeks as Mr. Trump’s daughter has indicated that she will not challenge Republican Senator for Florida Marco Rubio in the 2022 GOP primary election.

However, commentators still believe that the former first daughter has a political career at heart.

Spencer Critchley, former communications consultant for Barack Obama’s campaigns, said: “It seems clear with the clues she’s dropped over the years that she thinks [running for office] is the next logical step. “

Mary Trump, cousin and fierce critic, has not expressed glowing beliefs about her extended family.

Speaking to Politico, she said Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka were unqualified for politics.

Ms Trump, 55, said: ‘I think we all shouldn’t have to have this conversation.

“Let’s put it this way: they have no qualifications, they have no skills.”

Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s former chief of staff, suggested to the top GOP candidates for the upcoming electoral process “to have Trump as their last name.”

Donald Jr, the eldest 43, made headlines on Saturday when he posted an edited video showing his father knocking down President Joe Biden with a golf ball as he boarded Air Force One .

Disturbing images emerged of Mr Biden on Friday after he slipped up the steep stairs of the flight.

The clip – captioned “It wasn’t the windward people”. – has been viewed 2.6 million times.

Donald Sr., 74, hinted he could run for the 2024 presidential election at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida last month.

He also repeated unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud in connection with this electoral loss for Mr. Biden.

The former president told the audience: “I might even decide to beat them a third time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos