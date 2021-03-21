Chinese Communist Party crushes Hong Kong democracy

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): Despite fierce international condemnation, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on March 11 approved a contentious resolution on reforming Hong Kong’s electoral system, which critics say could further stifle the voices of opposition in Hong Kong.

At the “Two Sessions” or Lianghui meeting, more than 5,000 members of the CCP’s elite – members of both the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Conference – adopted the “Decision on improving the HKSAR electoral system “by a vote of 2895-0, with one abstention, to gut most of what remains of Hong Kong’s democratic processes, National Review reported.

Party officials hailed the emergence of a “Hong Kong-style new democratic system,” an easy denial of Hong Kong’s proud tradition of limited but vibrant democracy.

Jianli Yang and Aaron Rhodes, writing for National Review, expressed the opinion: “Indeed, what is coming is an electoral system in Hong Kong with the characteristics of the Chinese Communist Party.” The changes approved at the “Two Sessions” will restructure the Hong Kong Electoral Affairs Commission (EAC) to strengthen the CPC’s control over electoral processes.

In addition to electing the CEO, the EAC will now elect a greater proportion of the members of the Legislative Council and directly participate in the nomination of all candidates to the body. The most powerful change is to introduce a pro-Beijing litmus test for the candidates: from now on, their “patriotism” will now have to be established.

By further delegitimizing democratic political actors and presenting them as threats, the amendments suggest that more mass arrests of pro-democracy and independence activists who are supposedly “anti-China and anti-Hong Kong” are coming.

Lo Kin-hei, chairman of the Hong Kong Democratic Party, called it “the system’s biggest regression since the transfer.” After the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law last July, there was a debate among CCP elites over whether Beijing would do so immediately. settle scores with the democratic opposition in Hong Kong or deploy a tactical delay.

The protests of “anti-extradition legislation” in Hong Kong shocked Beijing too much, and since Xi Jinping had already introduced the National Security Law against Hong Kong, he would have to liquidate the democracy activists one by one.

Xi Jinping’s motives behind the idea of ​​”ruling patriots in Hong Kong” are obvious. He and other CCP leaders believe that the Hong Kong authorities have been excessively tolerant of the democratic opposition for the past 20 years, giving Hong Kong people the impression that they could fight in concert with the central government, which they believe would not dare to reverse the situation. them because of the interests of so-called foreign powers in Hong Kong, National Review reported.

Xi’s move towards a final democratic failure in Hong Kong was reorganizing Hong Kong’s electoral machinery.

Chinese state-oriented academics have publicly asserted that executive power will be firmly in the hands of “patriots”, effectively preventing “anti-China” forces from entering the governance structure. The space for “street politics – protest and campaign” to enter the political arena will be limited if not eliminated, the National Review reported.

Xi’s step-by-step approach to subjugation of Hong Kong suggests that efforts to further cleanse Hong Kong’s so-called independence factor and impose “patriotic” cadres in education, media and the local community will be next, Jianli and Rhodes said.

Its final step will be to demand that this new “patriotic” Hong Kong government build – that is, buy – political support by reducing disparities in wealth and creating opportunities for wealth. employment and housing for the younger generation.

The central government had tried to make Hong Kong a positive “one country, two systems” example for appealing to Taiwan, Jianli and Rhodes wrote.

The model was not accepted in Taiwan. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen used it to make waves in Hong Kong itself.

Taiwan made it clear that peaceful reunification was not possible, that Hong Kong’s role as a model no longer made sense, and that the Chinese central government began to gradually eliminate the problems left by political mistakes during the reformulation of a new program for Taiwan.

Furthermore, the Biden administration shows little inclination to soften the more rigid stance on China established by President Trump.

The relationship between China and the United States has deteriorated to the worst since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Beijing is unlikely to publicly announce the abolition of the hollowed-out “one country, two systems” model, and will keep it even after the 50-year transition period expires.

However, the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong and the overhaul of the electoral system made it void.

The economic integration with the mainland and the full political implementation of the “ruling patriots in Hong Kong” means that there is no difference between Hong Kong and its counterparts in Shenzhen or Shanghai. Beijing doesn’t care whether Hong Kong is a special trade zone or not, National Review reported.

The grim situation poses an unprecedented challenge to the Hong Kong democratic movement and to members of the international community who believe that everyone deserves political freedom. (ANI)