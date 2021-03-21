Assam Students Union Holds Cycling Rally Against CAA, Target PM Modi | Guwahati News





GUWAHATI: The day Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed another voting rally in upper Assam, seeking votes for the BJP alliance at the nerve center of the Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) (CAA) law protests which rocked upper Assam in December 2019, the All Assam Student Union (Aasu) on Saturday organized more than 400 motorcycle rallies across Assam, against the CAA.

Aasu activists took the path of protest on the roads of Guwahati, covering more than 20 km of arterial road with protesters on bicycles and shouting slogans to repeal controversial citizenship laws. Almost 428 local units of Aasu observed the protest program in various districts. At the call of the All Guwahati Student Union, around 500 bikers joined the protest rally in the town, which started from the Aasu Swahid Nyas Bhavan here.

Aasu’s secretary general Sankar Jyoti Baruah challenged Modi to seek votes, once again advocating the CAA. “The BJP will be routed in Assam, if they campaign with the slogan to implement the AAC. Their silence does not mean that the BJP-led government will not implement the AAC. We must all be careful. “said Baruah.

“CAA is bad for Assam and that is why BJP leaders are not calling for votes, citing citizenship law as their achievement,” he said.

The opposition Congress had also questioned the silence of the main leaders of the Saffron party towards the CAA, calling it a tactic to quickly navigate the polls of the assembly. When BJP leaders rely on the CAA to win West Bengal, the leaders of the Saffron coalition do not speak louder about the CAA in Assam. According to anti-CAA groups, the BJP does not want to start the citizenship debate this election season, which may backfire.

Aasu, in a press release, however, said the Saffron party was firm on its previous stance on the CAA, which it said will impose a burden on illegal aliens for 43 years since 1971. The BJP will release its election manifesto this week. next, which will further clarify his latest position on AAC.

“Endangering the existence of the language and culture of Assam by implementing AAC and rehabilitation efforts for foreigners of religion will not be accepted at all costs,” reiterated Aasu President Dipanka Nath and Secretary General Baruah. They announced that the protests would continue until the CAA was completely withdrawn.

Aasu called an important meeting of the state executive on Sunday. Aasu insiders said leading students, despite maintaining his “ apolitical ” stance, could call for the BJP to reject this election. Aasu leaders have already said they will create a groundswell in favor of new regional parties – Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal this election – from the anti-CAA movement.

