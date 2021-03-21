Jacob Zuma, Donald Trump, Beyonc, Busi and the mystery …





I was dazzled. This information resonated deeply with me. I swear I felt it in my waters. I immediately felt a deep spiritual urge to share it with kindred spirits on Twitter.

Listen to me, I’m recently psychic

For those who may not know, I have recently been called upon to practice numerology. After all, these are tough times for journalists. Having said that, I always knew I had a psychic connection within me. In fact, I always thought that the ancestors would call and that I would go on the sangoma route. Alas, no calls from the hereafter, not even a voice note. Fortunately, just as I was starting to feel like psychic rejection, the call for numerology came to me from what you might call spectacular presidential fad.

Let me explain

Usually, I don’t read or watch the news, ever! This is how, dear reader, I maintain my sunny disposition and my allegiance to rainbownationism. Some say that ignorance is happiness, I say the understatement of the century; only the ignorant genuinely and willfully can know true happiness, and I am happy AF.

Anyway, I digress, I was about to tell you exactly when I was called to practice what I call numerology 4.0, which is slightly different from the old ones. traditional stuff from before 2000. As usual, I was doing some spiritual reading on the Refinery 29 site. It was an article about number four and one of the great spiritual leaders of our time, Beyonc , who also happens to be one of my four spirit guides, alongside Lil Kim, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sis Busi Mkhwebane.

It read as follows: The number was an invisible hand that guided her through life. She was born on September 4th and Jay Z was born on December 4th. Their daughter’s middle name is Ivy, after the Roman numeral four. And this number is tattooed on the hands of Bey and Jays, as an alternative to the wedding ring. Good things come in quarters for Bey.

I was dazzled. This information resonated deeply with me. I swear I felt it in my waters. I immediately felt a deep spiritual urge to share it with kindred spirits on Twitter. I opened the app, but it had been a while since I had done my weekly deep clean on my timeline; you know, to stop following these types of peace-destroying news. You know them, the cranky wokey talkies who never miss a headline or attempt to have breakfast before writing a 10-tweet thread.

Two of those over-informed hapless souls had contaminated my Twitter timeline with news. One was an article about beloved ex-president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma refusing to go to a party, organized by something called the Zondo Collective or something like that. Good for him, I thought, he understands, he takes physical distance, he always has. There are few farms in this country that offer the kind of physical and mental distance that Nkandla offers. Jules therefore needed a helicopter to take this hot tea. Teach us to you, Jacob. By the way, Jules, if you’re reading this, please be nice and respond to my letter.

The other headline tweeted was about another beloved former leader, Donald John Trump. I believe his grateful devotees have made a stunning golden idol in his image. This thing was beautiful. The guy who made the Nelson Mandela statue in this Sandton Square might learn a thing or four about contemporary sculptural practice. For a few seconds, I thought: maybe watching the news every now and then isn’t so bad after all. The world seems to be in a really great place. These two former presidents made it an even better place beyond their presidential terms; one worshiped and his likeness adorned with gold, and another leading the movement of physical distancing by example. I couldn’t help but imagine if Jacob was still on when the corona panasonic hit. It could have been a very fruitful time for a few others. Never mind.

In this moment of deep trumpian zumaphoric spiritual joy, things got epiphanic very quickly. It was as if lightning had struck. My call to numerology 4.0 has been revealed. I swear I heard the queen of number four, Beyonc, speak to me non-verbally from the fourth dimension. In a nanosecond, no, a quad, I understood why these two tweets had been brought to my attention, and why they had given me so much joy.

Are you seated? This will blow your scary mind !!!

Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma and Donald John Trump were both born in the 1940s, four years apart: Zuma in 1942, in April, the fourth month of the year, Trump in 1946, on June 14, and he served a single four-year term and was the 45th President of the United States. Zuma was South Africa’s fourth president, and before that, he was vice president from June 14, 1999 until June 14, 2005.

Do you see what I see?

Numerically, the total sum of the letters of Trump’s full name is 185. Add these three digits and they add up to 14. Zumas’ full name, on the other hand, is 224. Add these three digits, then divide the total by two and you get a four drum roll.

But wait, there is more, much more!

The book of Revelation, chapter 4, verse 4 reads as follows: Around the throne were 24 thrones, and seated on the thrones there were 24 elders, dressed in white garments, with crowns of gold on the head.

Q, are you listening? In fact, I know my #QAnon pals are listening; and if I can speak to you directly, fam.

I know you got hooked on number 17 because Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet. I just want to say that you are definitely on to something, because, guess what? 1 + 7 = 8, and 8 divided by two is what? BOOM!

How’s that for the ex-presidential Numerology 4.0?

Come to think of it, those super-propagators of misery who do it under the guise of journalism called themselves the Fourth Estate. So it makes perfect sense that it would be those in line with number four who would fight their falsification and claim number four and the truth and, in doing so, offer the world alternative facts.

So much makes sense now in my personal universe of personal truths. In a world whose joy has been stolen by far too much news, a new incarnation of leaders like lifelong old leaders have come to us to shift our attention in a different direction, away from the facts that ravage peace, towards the land of bliss. .

This duo may have come and gone. Like many prophets before them, they were driven out of the city before they could complete their work. But luckily a seed was planted, and they left many followers in the governments they once ruled.

Their work continues. To pay particular attention to. DM168

