Turkish plan to invade disputed islands

Turkish exiled journalist Abdullah Bozkurt published a shocking report in Nordic Monitor giving details of Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ Turkish army attempting to invade 131 disputed islands, islets and rock formations in the Aegean Sea.

Nordic Monitor, in its report, stated: The Turkish military has listed 131 islands, islets and rock formations in the Aegean Sea whose status has been disputed with neighboring Greece and has prepared plans to retake them during a conflict, according to a confidential document obtained by Nordic Monitor.

The secret document, a PowerPoint presentation with 16 slides, included a map with the contested locations marked. The presentation appears to have been prepared by the war academies and has no date.

It was part of a study that looked at the coordination between branches of the Turkish armed forces in times of crisis between the two NATO allies and the odds against each in a number of disputes in the Aegean Sea and in the airspace. The presentation talks about how the Turkish army would move to take control of the islands with the deployment of special air and sea forces.

The secret document was found buried in the annexes of a file in Izmir. Prosecutor Okan Bato appears to have dropped the ball by incorporating the secret plan into the evidentiary record when he was supposed to make only a brief note and store it in a courthouse safe. These documents can only be examined in a closed court presided over by a judge. The same document was also shared with another prosecutor, Cihat peki, in Ankara in another case. This prosecutor also neglected the sensitivity of the document.

The disputed islands, islets and rock formations have been listed as follows: three locations on Zurefa (Ladoxer in Greek), 13 on Koyun Adalar (Oinousses), 21 on Hurit (Fimena), 18 on Nergiscik (Arki), 15 Kei ( Pserimos), 12 on Gelemez (Kalolimnos), 2 on Bulama (Farmakonisi), 10 on Sakarclar (Yali), 11 on Kobaba (Levita), 2 on Karaada (Strongili) and 24 localities around the island of Crete.

The study was based on lessons learned from the Kardak Islet Crisis (Imia), which brought Turkey and Greece to the brink of war in 1996. It pointed out that the Kardak Crisis made it clear that the units smaller forces would be essential in Kardak’s future operations. like the tensions with Greece. The Special Forces Command, directly controlled by the General Staff, as well as the Turkish Navy’s elite Special Forces Unit, the Submarine Offensive (Su Alt Taarruz, or SAT), would be mobilized separately. or jointly from the sea in speedboats and the air through utility helicopters to take control of the targeted islands and islets.

The operations would be carried out under the guise of the firepower of the air force, naval frigates and artillery fire from the continent. The entire operation would be coordinated by a Joint Special Operations Command to be established under the name Mterek zel Harekat Grev Birlii Komutanlii (MHGBK).

Tension between Turkey and Greece has increased in recent years with more hawkish postures from the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his nationalist / neonationalist allies, often motivated by a national agenda to get more votes or hijack it. public attention of the economy. problems. The belligerent rhetoric of the Erdoan government and the mobilization of military means in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean have fueled concerns about a possible military conflict that could be triggered accidentally or intentionally.

The two neighbors are already at odds over the limits of their territorial waters and airspace in the Aegean Sea, where the Greek islands line up along Turkey’s west coast. The delimitation of the Aegean continental shelf, a dispute which concerns the rights of Turkey and Greece to the economic exploitation of resources on and under the seabed of the Aegean Sea in an area which extends between their territorial waters and the high seas, is still not resolved.

The two countries also have differences on a range of other issues, from exclusive economic zone (EEZ) demarcation lines to airspace. Turkey also maintains troops on the divided island of Cyprus, the northern third of which it has controlled since 1974, after Ankara troops occupied the region in response to a coup sponsored by a Greek military junta.