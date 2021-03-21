Trump can’t get his supporters to take the vaccine, but doctors can





Words matter. And when it comes to science, medicine, and health, the same goes for the people who talk about them.

Before the new coronavirus vaccines received emergency clearance from the Food and Drug Administration late last fall, it looked like the United States would be struggling to get people to take the vaccines. In early December, more than half of black Americans said they wanted to wait and see how the deployment went before receiving a vaccine. For Latino respondents, 43% wanted to wait and see, and 18% said they wouldn’t get it.

So political and health leaders prioritized efforts to promote confidence in vaccines in these communities and it worked. By the end of last month, the percentage of black Americans who said they would wait to see the vaccine had risen from 52% in December to 34%, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Only 14% said they definitely wouldn’t get it. A similar change occurred among Latinos, 52% of whom said in February that they had received or would receive the vaccine, down from 26% in December, with just 12% saying they definitely would not.

Today, another demographic group is the most vaccine-reluctant group in America: White Republicans. The Kaiser poll found in February that 27% of white Republicans would definitely not receive the vaccine slightly compared to 24% in December, and only 46% said they had already received or would definitely be vaccinated. Considering that white Republicans make up about 25% of the population, and some members of other groups remain wary of vaccines, this poses a real problem in achieving collective immunity.

To understand why those numbers haven’t changed, we held a focus group last weekend with 19 Trump Republicans hesitant about vaccination. Our mission was to test the ideas and messages that will help us overcome ideological battles and restore the health and economy of our country. On Zoom, we have brought together people from diverse economic backgrounds who have all supported the former president and said they will not get or are unlikely to get the vaccine.

A few lessons quickly became clear.

Everyone in this focus group believed the pandemic was real. We heard one participant say, over everyone’s nods, “This is not about the virus. The virus is real. It was the manipulation and opportunistic politicians who took it and used it to. complete their laundry list they have had for 50 years of socializing in society. ”Several participants had relatives who had suffered from serious illness. But many in the group who had had COVID-19 or knew someone who still didn’t consider the severity great enough to warrant vaccination, and others who had recovered now believed they were immune.

When asked for a word to describe vaccines, participants responded “”, “rushed” and “not proven”. Trump’s Republicans were almost as concerned about the possible long-term side effects of the gunfire as they were about the risks posed by the virus itself. And instead of hailing Operation Warp Speed ​​for being one of the Trump administration’s most important and landmark accomplishments, more of these voters have expressed concern about the speed of development and approval. vaccines.

It’s Donald Trump’s fault: he has played down the virus so much for so long that his own voters are now underestimating his achievement. He finally said last week that his supporters should get the shot, but our research found people aren’t looking to him for clues now: While participants credited him for his handling of the pandemic, all 19 said they would trust their doctors. on the former president when deciding to get vaccinated.

Mistrust of government institutions, the press and political rhetoric also contributes to vaccine resistance. Participants strongly believe that the coronavirus was used for political purposes and that it was armed against Trump in the 2020 election. One said, “They keep us locked up. Let’s put it this way, if the public is economically private and locked up, it will be so much easier to control. ” That’s why public service ads featuring four former presidents or President Biden’s speeches on bipartisanship and unity fail to reach Trump supporters – they just don’t resonate. As one participant remarked, “we are not all in the same boat”.

Consistency can also be a powerful motivator. Many participants criticized Anthony Fauci, saying the goals for herd immunity or ending lockdowns were constantly shifted, making them even more wary of vaccines. They also think government leaders are dishonest. “What’s the point of taking the vaccine,” Trump supporters wondered, if, as Biden puts it, by July 4 you “still have to wear masks and only have four people for a barbecue? “

At first it seemed that no message could get through. But within two hours, several apolitical notions began to change the minds of our constituents.

Even the most hesitant of the group were eager to hear the facts, data and science behind the vaccine development process. Some said they were motivated to get vaccinated after learning that vaccinations can progress quickly not because drug companies have cut costs, possibly jeopardizing safety, but because the government has cut costs. paperwork in the approval process. For those who are particularly skeptical of the mRNA technology behind two of the vaccines, it has helped to learn that the vaccines were built on decades of reliable medical research, not something or brand new.

It may seem too detailed and too scientific to talk about the scale of clinical trials that vaccines have gone through, and in particular the number of participants, but it can make a big difference when there is so much confusion over effectiveness. and concern for speed. Our constituents’ doubts about side effects and questions about the approval process were allayed once they learned that each of the Phase 3 vaccine trials had tens of thousands of participants, compared to one trial of routine phase 3 for a drug or other treatment that may include 5,000 participants or less. Members of our group were also impressed to learn that of the 69 million Americans who had received at least one dose of a vaccine, none had died from COVID-19 or the bite.

The messengers were just as important as the messages. Trump’s Republicans don’t trust Washington or the politicians who live there. But doctors definitely have credibility. Perhaps the most compelling message we’ve tested is that over 90% of doctors who have been offered the vaccine have taken it. And when voters hear from people they trust, they are ready to change their behavior.

Our conversation was led by three doctors, former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tom Frieden, Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., And Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, as well as two Republican politicians who instead focused their posts on the virus. that politics: House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. When it was over, all 19 focus group participants were more ready to take the vaccine or advise others to take it. They did not feel manipulated or coerced. They were endowed with facts that enabled them to make their own decisions. As one participant put it, “I don’t think the data was shared enough with us as Americans. And for me that was probably the biggest turning point.” Another was more persuaded by anecdotal evidence, saying, “The story Governor Christie told about a healthy adult who ended up randomly passing away really got me thinking.

If we had that kind of time and space with all the Americans hesitant about vaccination, we would surely be able to move the needle. However, the virus and its variants will not give us that kind of time. We need a non-partisan, medical and evidence-based approach now.

Trump voters don’t want to be ridiculed, embarrassed, or told their thinking is “Neanderthal” by politicians in Washington just because they express doubts or concerns about the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine. Shifting them from reluctance to vaccination to confidence in vaccination will only happen if we end the polarizing political rhetoric. An evidence-based approach that is genuinely ideologically neutral is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Frank Luntz is a Republican pollster. Brian C. Castrucci is an epidemiologist, public health practitioner and President and CEO of the Beaumont Foundation. This article was written for the Washington Post.

