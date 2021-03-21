AIADMK led ‘slave government’ at PM Modi, BJP wash party in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

DMK Chairman MK Stalin said on Saturday that the AIADMK government was a “slave government” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also added that the BJP was a “washed out” party in Tamil Nadu.

“The AIADMK government is a slave government to Prime Minister Modi. The BJP is a washed-out party in Tamil Nadu. No AIADMK candidate should win in this election. If an AIADMK MP wins, he / she will be a deputy of the BJP, “Stalin said.

“There are many examples where PM Modi and Edappadi K Palaniswami lied to the people. One example is the announcement of the AIIMS hospital. PM Modi announced it in 2015 but so far he has not been implemented, ”he added.

The head of the DMK also alleged that the central government had not released the fund for the construction of the AIIMS in Madurai.

“After his announcement in 2015 on the AIIMS hospital in Madurai, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundations in 2019 … No funds were released by the central government for the construction of the AIIMS hospital in Madurai. about this, they said funds were sought in Japan. Isn’t India in Japan or Tamil Nadu in India? “He asked.

Stalin said three AIADMK leaders, Sellur Raju, RB Udayakumar and Rajan Chellappa, were in a power struggle.

“Sellur Raju is a comedy and RB Udayakumar is a criminal minister. RB Udayakumar is a Minister of Revenue who only got income for himself and not for our state. RB Udayakumar is a great actor who betrayed Jayalalitha and Sasikala, ”he said.

The 234 members of the Tamil Nadu Elections Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

