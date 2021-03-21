Chinese President Xi Jinping’s message to Colombians – Government – Politics







This Saturday a plane arrived in Colombia with another batch of vaccines Sinovac. A total of 774,320 doses reached the country thanks to the agreement the country signed with the Chinese pharmaceutical company. While the president Ivn Duque made the announcement live via its digital platforms, a message from the President of the People’s Republic of China was transmitted Xi Jinping. (We suggest: who will receive the Sinovac and Astrazeneca vaccines that have arrived in Colombia?) The Asian President sent a message to all Colombians and assured that he hoped to consolidate and take to new heights the friendly cooperation with the Colombian government in the fight against the pandemic, as well as on other issues to order. of the binational day. He also mentioned the vaccines that arrived in the afternoon of March 20. This batch of vaccines which arrived today in Colombia, as well as the previous two, all acquired from China, contributed to Colombia’s National Vaccination Plan against covid -19. I hope that between governments and people, we can strengthen friendly cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and in other areas.Xi Jinping pointed out in the message. The Chinese president also stressed that his aspiration is to take this cooperation to new heights for the greater benefit of both peoples. Faced with short-term difficulties, due to the sudden appearance of covid-19, China and Colombia stand in solidarity, deploying active anti-epidemic cooperation, he added. (In other news: these are the photos and videos left by the earthquake in Japan) The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, delivered a message to Colombians on Saturday, in which he said he hopes to consolidate and take friendly cooperation with the Colombian government to new heights. We show you https://t.co/4pWEUGMvNg pic.twitter.com/rHCIn0UZZS TIME (@ELTIEMPO) March 21, 2021 Regarding trade relations between the two countries, Xi Jinping believes that bilateral relations are experiencing historic advances throughout 41 years of diplomatic life. He also ensured that China is already Colombia’s second largest trading partner; Chinese companies are actively involved in various fields of construction in Colombia. He also pointed out that Colombian products such as coffee, fresh flowers, avocado, etc. have been very well received by our consumers. Finally, the President sent his best wishes to the Colombian people to overcome the pandemic as quickly as possible, to enjoy peace and greater prosperity; May the friendly relations between China and Colombia become more vital and stronger. (Also: Hass lawyer from Colombia arriving in South Korea) President Ivn Duque thanked the Chinese president for his words, assured that hope to come back to this country soon and he also said he hopes that the relations “will become stronger and more solid every day, allowing the exchange of information and good experiences and, also, scientific information”. ELTIEMPO.COM







