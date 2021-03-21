Next week, Jokowi is due to inaugurate the terminal at Kuabang Kao airport





TERNATE, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo is due to pay a working visit to North Maluku Province on March 24, 2021. The plan is for President Jokowi to have two agendas while he is in the northern Moluccas. First to inaugurate the Terminal Kuabang Kao Airport in North Halmahera Regency, as well as the Covid-19 mass vaccination. In this regard, all preparations were made by the provincial government of North Maluku by organizing a joint meeting with the vertical agencies and the government of North Halmahera Regency on Saturday (20/3/2021). Also read: Jokowi must resolve past cases of serious human rights violations “At least there are several agreements related to the preparation at the airport, where, according to the manager of the Kuabang Kao airport, all the technicalities for the organization of the inauguration event are the responsibility of the ministry. transports. However, the airport has asked the provincial government and the regional government of North Halmahera to provide technical support regarding the organization of the events, ”North Maluku regional secretary Samsuddin Abdul Kadir said on Saturday in a written statement (21/3 / 20210. In addition, the manager of the airport Sultan Babullah Ternate also prepared Babullah Airport as an alternative airport in support of President Jokowi’s visit on March 24, 2021. The security was also prepared by TNI and Polri according to the procedures applicable to state agents. “The Korem, Polda and Danlanud and BIN North Sumatra will hold a technical meeting to anticipate other possibilities during the visit of the Indonesian president,” Samsuddin said. Also Read: UPDATE Covid-19 in Central Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, Moluccas, North Sumatra, Papua and West Papua March 20, 2021 Then, for the implementation of the mass vaccination declaration in North Halmahera district, the North Halmahera health unit has prepared 100 participants who are ready to be vaccinated and this is achieved by three teams of vaccinators centered at the office. of Kao District. Samsuddin pointed out that all forms of support facilities such as airport facility readiness, airport road access, guest vehicles and even guests will be fully regulated by the North Halmahera Regional Government. and supported by the provincial government of Maluku.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos