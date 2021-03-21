George W. Bush is too liberal for the Republican Party





Governors Jeb and George W. Bush in 2000, when they held the GOP and conservatism in their hands. Photo: Brooks Kraft / Corbis via Getty Images

It is well known that there is no love lost between Donald J. Trump and the Bush family. They (with the exception of Texas pol George P. Bush) were conspicuously absent from the ranks of Republican leaders who endorsed the mogul with happiness or respect in 2016 or 2020. And in a new interview with the Texas Tribune, the 43rd President the fact. very clear he is miles from the 45th on a wide range of issues. But he also shows that he is far from the atmosphere that prevails in the party he led for eight years.

George W. Bush (who congratulated Joe Biden on his victory on the same day TV stations called the presidential race for him) flatly rejected the idea that the 2020 election was stolen, said the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill had left him sick in his stomach, and dismissed Trumpism with the words: History and the United States have shown that these populist movements start to crumble over time, and I am therefore optimistic about democracy.

W. went on to say that he thought Biden was off to a good start and said he was happy with the new presidents for the first two months of their tenure. This is decidedly not a common sentiment among Republicans today. Nor does he openly support a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, which he manages to defend without fulminating over border security. Indeed, Bush has just published a new book on the immigrant experience in America, and wants the problems associated with the system to be depoliticized, which is hard to imagine after the past four years.

CNNs Chris Cillizza read the interview and thought it was remarkable how much the GOP had drifted in the 12 years since Bush left office. But I think Cillizza understands the importance of the gap between W. and the Trump Party. George W. Bush was not just any old Republican: when he was nominated and elected in 2000, he was truly the candidate for the conservative wing of the Republican Party, the man who (as Robert Novak with influence) was perhaps the biological heir to George HW Bush but was the ideological heir to Ronald Reagan. He was supported in his surprisingly difficult fight for the presidential nomination by all the great figures of the conservative movement and the Christian right. And until his popularity waned during his second term, the Conservatives were happy with his presidency; there was no dissent on their part when he stood for re-election in 2004.

When the movement’s conservatives had their occasional doubts about W., they often looked with envy on his younger brother, Jeb, considered the more intellectual and ideological of the two. But for the fact that W. won his governorship in Texas in 1994 while Jeb lost his in Florida, Jeb would probably have been the dynastic candidate for president in 2000, and the Tories would not have needed no persuasion to support this idea. He really was one of them.

Jeb didn’t suddenly shoot RINO before or after Trump ran over him like a freight train from hell in 2016. If you read his tweets today, he’s still an enthusiastic fan of choosing the school. (and a nemesis of the teachers’ unions), and reflexively backs Trump’s non-Republicans at every turn. But he, too, denounced Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election, and after January 6 he said this:

The president caused the disgusting events on Capitol Hill today. He went from creating chaos to inciting insurgency. Mr. President, accept your defeat, return home to Florida and let our elected officials do their job and restore confidence in our democracy.

– Jeb Bush (@JebBush) January 7, 2021

Now some Trump supporters would argue that the Bush brothers did not represent so much conservatism but establishment republicanism which meant too much compromise with the liberals and too little commitment to America First. Others might admit the simple fact that in hundreds of details the Bushes reflected Reagan-style conservatism, but at the expense of Trump’s populist support for the GOP.

What is troubling, however, is that conservatism has suddenly been recast in Trump’s image. Its most ardent and idolatrous supporters are to be found in the House Freedom Caucus, once the dread of House members who thought the Republican House Study Committee had become too ideologically slimy. Trump’s 2016 rival who drew more conservative support from the movement than Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, has become a systematic Trump sycophant and was one of the loudest participants in the 2020 electoral coup. No matter where in the GOP you look, the tradition of the hard right now seems to run from Goldwater to Reagan to George W. Bush and now to Trump.

It’s a disconnect, until you realize that Trump has transformed the conservative movement itself as much as he has transformed the party that the conservatives have dominated since the 1980s. Yes, there are old-fashioned resistance fighters. school like some of the National Review writers (when they’re not in one of their anti-anti-Trump moods), and the more committed dissidents at The Rampart and elsewhere. But even if the 45th president himself disappears, there is a strange new cultural frenzy gripping the Tories. The old three-legged stool of free market economy, harshness of national security and social conservatism is now out of balance; today’s conservatives are concerned about the wakefulness and cancellation culture, and a racist zest for law and order and border closures. All of these themes have been evident in conservative Republican politics for many years, but not in this acute and dominant form.

That these tendencies seem alien to George W. and Jeb Bush is not indicative of a certain establishment contempt for populism, but it may reflect the death of their ideological tradition in the flaming crucible that gave birth to its replacement. If Trumpism clearly begins to outlast Trump, and if the Bush brothers increasingly sound like voices from a distant political planet, a decisive shift in what it means to be conservative may be a fait accompli.

