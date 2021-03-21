Facts about tax exemption for 2,500cc cars





IDXCHannel – After granting a reduction in the purchase tax on luxury goods (PPnBM) for cars with a capacity of 1,500 cm3, the government is now considering a similar policy for cars with a displacement of up to 2,500 cm3. This proposal was submitted by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu). Currently, the government is still working on regulations to support this step. Here are some facts about the planned expansion of the new 2,500cc automobile tax: 1. Sri Mulyani still sees reductions with TKDN Finance Minister (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani still sees the reduction with a domestic component level (TKDN) of at least 70%. For information, the PPnBM discount policy in effect from March 1, 2021 applies to cars with a displacement of up to 1500 cm3. “So we are making improvements, as long as 70% of TKDN can reach 2500 cc, it will solve the problem of multiple requests of monbil over 1500 cc in the given PPnBM relaxation,” Sri Mulyani said at a meeting of work with Commission XI DPR. RI. 2. Government further improves PPnBM remittance rules He continued, the government is making improvements to the PPnBM rebate regulation for the purchase of new cars up to 2,500cc. This is considered to be in line with the high demand for cars over 1500cc. “Yesterday there was also an instruction from the president (Joko Widodo) to make it clear that if we see that it is above 1,500 cc as long as 70% of TKDN could be considered,” he explained. . 3. PPnBM incentives for cars apply to sedan types Currently, Article 2 explains that this PPnBM car incentive applies to types of sedans or station wagons equipped with ignition or compression-ignition engines (diesel or semi-diesel) with a displacement of up to ‘to 1,500 cm3. In addition, the PPnBM relaxation also applies to motor vehicles carrying less than 10 people, including drivers of sedans or sedans. break, with ignition or compression ignition engines with a single 4×2 drive axle with a displacement of up to 1,500 cm3. 4. Government will release 100% PPnBM payment in March-May 2021 However, the relaxation of PPnBM can be granted as long as the total use of components from domestic production and used in motor vehicle production activities is at least 70%. Article 5 explains that the government will exempt 100% of PPnBM payments in March-May 2021. Then, the PPnBM relaxation granted in June-August 2021 is reduced to 50% and for September-December 2021, it is reduced to only 25 %. (TYO)







