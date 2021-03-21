Labor Party warns election candidates to avoid talking about Boris Johnson’s handling of the Covid pandemic – because it has been too popular with voters
May local election candidates are recommended to avoid talking about Covid
This is because Boris Johnson’s approach has been so popular with British voters.
Work is on as Tories open double-digit poll lead
By Glen Owen For The Mail on Sunday
Published: | Update:
Labor chief Sir Keir Starmer was embarrassed last night after a leaked strategy paper advised party election candidates to avoid talking about Boris Johnsons’ handling of the corona virus pandemic because ‘she was too popular with voters.
The framing and messaging briefing, aimed at Mays local election candidates, recommends that they instead connect with the forces of the Labors brand by talking about the alleged underfunding of the NHS Tories and the awarding of public service contracts to friends.
Sir Keirs ‘leadership has been put to the test as the Tories opened up a double-digit lead over Labor thanks to the successful vaccine rollout, causing his MPs to worry about the parties’ prospects in local elections.
The leaked strategy document divides target voters into settlers, who are portrayed as older, more socially conservative voters drawn by the need to protect basic services; prospectors, who are younger and more ambitious voters who want affordable housing; and pioneers, who are socially liberal, socially aware voters, opposed to real estate developers and threats to the environment
Sir Keirs’ leadership was put to the test as the Tories opened up a double-digit lead over Labor
As an example of the kind of demands candidates should place on leaflets, the document says: The conservative approach has run its course.
“They will increase the housing tax which will hit the poorest hardest.
He goes on to provide a suggested model: XXX The Conservatives are making the same mistakes they did XXX bad thing, YYY bad thing, and if they gain power, they will do BAD.
The leaked strategy document divides target voters into settlers, who are portrayed as older, more socially conservative voters drawn by the need to protect basic services; prospectors, who are younger and more ambitious voters who want affordable housing; and the pioneers, who are socially liberal, socially conscious voters, opposed to real estate developers and threats to the environment.
Publicity
Share or comment on this article:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos