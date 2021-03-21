Labor Party warns election candidates to avoid talking about Boris Johnson’s handling of the Covid pandemic

Labor chief Sir Keir Starmer was embarrassed last night after a leaked strategy paper advised party election candidates to avoid talking about Boris Johnsons’ handling of the corona virus pandemic because ‘she was too popular with voters.

The framing and messaging briefing, aimed at Mays local election candidates, recommends that they instead connect with the forces of the Labors brand by talking about the alleged underfunding of the NHS Tories and the awarding of public service contracts to friends.

Sir Keirs ‘leadership has been put to the test as the Tories opened up a double-digit lead over Labor thanks to the successful vaccine rollout, causing his MPs to worry about the parties’ prospects in local elections.

The leaked strategy document divides target voters into settlers, who are portrayed as older, more socially conservative voters drawn by the need to protect basic services; prospectors, who are younger and more ambitious voters who want affordable housing; and pioneers, who are socially liberal, socially aware voters, opposed to real estate developers and threats to the environment

As an example of the kind of demands candidates should place on leaflets, the document says: The conservative approach has run its course.

“They will increase the housing tax which will hit the poorest hardest.

He goes on to provide a suggested model: XXX The Conservatives are making the same mistakes they did XXX bad thing, YYY bad thing, and if they gain power, they will do BAD.

