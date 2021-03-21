Politics
Protests against the abandonment of a treaty protecting women in Turkey
Several thousand people demonstrated in Turkey on Saturday to ask President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to abandon a treaty on the fight against violence inflicted on women, which has earned him criticism from Europe.
Reverse your decision, apply the treaty! Thousands of women and men gathered in Kadiky district, Istanbul, outraged. The demonstrators held up portraits of murdered women and signs on which one could read: It is the women who will win this war.
I am fed up with this patriarchal state. I’m sick of not feeling safe. Enough! ”Declared the AFP Banu, one of the demonstrators. Other more modest gatherings also took place in Ankara and Izmir (west), according to media reports.
In a decree published on Friday night, Erdogan announced his country’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, the first international treaty to set legally binding standards in some thirty countries to prevent gender-based violence.
This decision, taken when feminicides have been on the rise for a decade in Turkey, has aroused the anger of women’s rights organizations and critics of the European Union.
Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention is devastating news and compromises the protection of women in this country, lamented the Council of Europe, a pan-European organization of which Ankara is a member and under the auspices of which the Turkish government had signed this treaty in 2011.
This is the real face of the current Turkish government: complete disregard for the rule of law and total retreat on human rights, denounced on Twitter the European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sanchez Amor.
Erdogan first spoke of abandoning the Istanbul Convention last year, in an attempt to rally his conservative readership in the face of growing economic difficulties.
Conservative and Islamist groups called on him to quit this trait which, according to them, harms traditional family values by defending gender equality and favors the LGBT community by prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
Rain of criticism
The withdrawal of the treaty on Saturday was strongly condemned by opponents of the Turkish president.
Announcing in the middle of the night the withdrawal of the Istanbul Convention, as we learn every day that new violence is committed against women, is enough to fill with bitterness, said the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, one of the main rivals of Mr Erdogan.
It comes back to pit the struggle that women have been waging for years, he added.
The conservative women’s organization KADEM, close to power and of which a daughter of President Erdogan is a member, also expressed its unease, stressing that the Istanbul Convention played an important role in the fight against violence.
Faced with the avalanche of criticism, the government tried to reassure.
Our institutions and law enforcement agencies will continue to fight against domestic violence and violence against women, Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu said.
300 fminicides in 2020
Feminicides and domestic violence are endemic in Turkey.
The murders of women have increased for a decade, according to the association We will put an end to feminicides, which recorded 300 in 2020 and 77 since the beginning of the year.
In early March, the country was shaken by the publication of a video showing a man hitting his ex-wife on the ground in the middle of the street, in front of their little girl.
The attacker was arrested and President Erdogan announced the creation of a parliamentary commission to take stock of the legislation in order to better fight against violence.
Despite these statements, women’s rights groups accuse the government of not enforcing the laws that already exist, they say, encouraging a feeling of helplessness.
