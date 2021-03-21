If PM Modi wants to be respected, he must get rid of those who compare him to the gods

It is true that I am no longer considered a devotee of Narendra Modi. It is true that I am daily vilified on social networks for being a hate Modi. It is also true that I always give credit to the Prime Minister when I believe him. I congratulated him for handling our Covid crisis with urgency and dexterity. So, we hardly noticed that India’s public health services are among the worst in the world. Developed countries with much better public hospitals and much better public hygiene standards have not done as well as we have.

There are other things Modi deserves to be commended for. Swachh Bharat has been a huge success. Indians no longer defecate everywhere as Vidia Naipaul so brutally observed in the 1960s. They can still be seen defecating in public, but this is no longer socially acceptable. It was until the other day. In my village, the morning sight of rows of women defecating and chatting happily on the beach has disappeared. During his second term, Modi made it his mission to make clean running water available in every rural and urban household. These are things that should have happened a long time ago and never happened. It’s because Modi put them at the top of her priority list that they started performing now.

As someone who thinks India has been ruined by socialist policies and the crazy belief that government officials can run large businesses successfully, I welcome the Minister of Finance openly using the word privatization. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee attempted to privatize a handful of government companies, he did not dare to use the word and instead chose divestment as an understatement. Modi recently reiterated that he does not believe the government has business to do. For all of these things he deserves all the credit and should be given. This is why he is so confusing that he allows his ministers and chief ministers to behave like a bunch of chopped servants.

The latest sickening scandalous statement came last week from Uttarakhand’s new chief minister. Tirath Singh Rawat said: A day will come when, like Shri Ram and Shri Krishna, the people of India will worship Modi as a god. It’s bad luck that he also made another really stupid remark about women wearing ripped jeans, and that’s why he was publicly slammed by an army of Indian women. Like it should be. How dare he think he has the right to tell women what they should and should not wear? If he doesn’t like exposed knees, by the way, what did he wear as a member of the RSS back when the uniform was khaki panties?

If he had chosen another week to make his rude comments on women’s jeans, he might have been more attentive to the speech in which he compared Modi to Ram and Krishna. It is an insult to Indian democracy and to our Constitution for elected officials to make remarks like this. Unfortunately, far too many ministers and senior officials have said things like this. They forget that our founding fathers chose to give every Indian the right to vote precisely because they wanted to instill in our people, who were mostly illiterate at the time, that politicians are not gods. They did so at a time when nearly half of India was ruled by princes who liked their subjects to believe they should be treated as rulers with divine rights.

It is sad but true that after India became a modern nation, we were ruled for 50 years by an elected dynasty. It is true that the members of this dynasty believed so much to themselves that there is hardly any town, village or village in India in which a public building or utility does not bear the name of ‘a member of the dynasty. Modi has to remember that one of the reasons he won two general elections with a full majority is that people were sick to death from hereditary democracy, the Durbar in Delhi and the sycophants that made his existence possible.

So why does he allow his ministers and chief ministers to behave like servants? Why does he allow his army of vicious and vindictive social media trolls to insult anyone who dares to criticize one of his policies? Modis’ recent exercise in vaccine diplomacy is proof that he cares a great deal about his image in the eyes of the world. He wants to be seen as a powerful democratic leader, as a statesman, so why hasn’t he noticed that if he lets himself be surrounded by whining sycophants, that’s something he won’t achieve? never?

There are other leaders in the world with a taste for servility and sycophants, but none of them are considered statesmen or leaders of proud democracies. They are seen for what they become when they surround themselves with people who compare them to gods and messiahs. Rulers like this are called bogus despots and dictators, even if they come to power through elections. If Modi is to be respected as the leader of the world’s largest democracy, he must get rid of those who compare him to gods. He could start by sacking the chief minister of Uttarakhand who has proven himself to be a singular idiot.

This column first appeared in the print edition of March 21, 2021 under the title Politicians Are Not Gods.