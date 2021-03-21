Mar-a-Lago threw wild parties for Lara Trumps Dog Charity just ahead of her COVID-19 outbreak





Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago club is facing a coronavirus epidemic. But that doesn’t mean the parties are over.

On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a children’s charity that includes vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris and everyone playing poolside, according to Palm Beach real estate agent Valentina Aved. , who helped organize the event.

The $ 375 invite-only party to benefit Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and no one seems concerned about the outbreak.

It will be a very exciting event. The nicest cars, the people, the good friends, she told the Daily Beast.

Instagram charities also pledged hundreds of historic cars on display, shows, a fashion show, brunch and more! It doesn’t mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website refers to disinfection stations and a social distancing space once.

The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining hall and beach venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by The Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said some of our employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, but promised all appropriate response measures were taken. Affected areas were under remediation and some workers were in quarantine, but banquet and event services remain open, he said.

Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told the Daily Beast that two kitchen staff have tested positive. She was in Mar-a-Lago last week at two wild fundraising events for a canine charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trumps’ stepdaughter Lara Trump.

Usually, the annual gala, which is almost always held at Trump’s properties, attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers have split the event into two gatherings of about 500 people over two days.

Aved insisted that everyone was wearing masks and doing their best so that the social distancing was not six feet, but at least three feet away in the Grand Ballroom.

But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women shouting and gathering to take photos.

In a video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless model walked a catwalk as a maskless woman screamed and clapped at nearby tables.

The events, with dog shows and an auction, are said to have grossed $ 1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to the Daily Beasts request for comment on the precautions taken.

Bird, who sits on the charity’s board of directors, told the Daily Beast that she had not heard of a single person who tested positive while attending the event. She said masks were handed out at the entrance and everyone was encouraged to wear them until they were seated.

Lara Trump also attended the fundraiser. Donald Trump himself showed up halfway, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to see what you were doing, according to Aved.

Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly maskless crowd took photos and chanted: We love you, we love you.

In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining room, mobbed by more customers without masks.

The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago for good after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barrons’ 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN.

Aved said she checked out her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where inbound travelers are supposed to quarantine or show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them felt sick, she said.

Florida State Representative Omari Hardy, a Democrat, called on Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Years party drew hundreds of maskless revelers. The county sent the club a stern letter warning it that it had violated county codes and could be fined $ 15,000.

Hardy said Florida House has passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will grant companies like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior.

He tweeted Friday night: Workers don’t deserve this.

